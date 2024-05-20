Advertisement

Driver wins 24th career track victory Williams Grove Speedway

amber charnoff
·1 min read

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A sprint car driver earned his 24th career track victory at Williams Grove Speedway in a 25-lap 410 sprint car feature on Friday night.

Lucas Wolfe was able to secure the win, holding off challenges from Freddie Rahmer late in the race to keep the top spot.

Rahmer secured the second spot with just seven laps to go. Rahmer battled with Wolfe for the final laps, getting right next to Wolfe, but each time Wolfe was able to take back control.

The 410 sprints, 25-lap feature results were as follows:

  1. Lucas Wolfe

  2. Freddie Rahmer

  3. Troy Wagaman Jr.

  4. Chad Trout

  5. Matt Campbell

  6. Devon Borden

  7. Kyle Reinhardt

  8. Logan Wagner

  9. Justin Whittall

  10. Dylan Cisney

  11. Austin Bishop

  12. Ryan Taylor

  13. Ryan Wilson

  14. Kyle Moody

  15. TJ Stutts

  16. Nash Ely

  17. JJ Loss

  18. Callum Williamson

  19. Derek Hauck

  20. Kyle Keen

  21. Kody Lehman

  22. Jeff Halligan

  23. Jarrett Cavalet

  24. Tony Jackson

