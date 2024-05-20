Driver wins 24th career track victory Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A sprint car driver earned his 24th career track victory at Williams Grove Speedway in a 25-lap 410 sprint car feature on Friday night.

Lucas Wolfe was able to secure the win, holding off challenges from Freddie Rahmer late in the race to keep the top spot.

Rahmer secured the second spot with just seven laps to go. Rahmer battled with Wolfe for the final laps, getting right next to Wolfe, but each time Wolfe was able to take back control.

The 410 sprints, 25-lap feature results were as follows:

Lucas Wolfe Freddie Rahmer Troy Wagaman Jr. Chad Trout Matt Campbell Devon Borden Kyle Reinhardt Logan Wagner Justin Whittall Dylan Cisney Austin Bishop Ryan Taylor Ryan Wilson Kyle Moody TJ Stutts Nash Ely JJ Loss Callum Williamson Derek Hauck Kyle Keen Kody Lehman Jeff Halligan Jarrett Cavalet Tony Jackson

