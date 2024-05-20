Driver wins 24th career track victory Williams Grove Speedway
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A sprint car driver earned his 24th career track victory at Williams Grove Speedway in a 25-lap 410 sprint car feature on Friday night.
Lucas Wolfe was able to secure the win, holding off challenges from Freddie Rahmer late in the race to keep the top spot.
Rahmer secured the second spot with just seven laps to go. Rahmer battled with Wolfe for the final laps, getting right next to Wolfe, but each time Wolfe was able to take back control.
The 410 sprints, 25-lap feature results were as follows:
Lucas Wolfe
Freddie Rahmer
Troy Wagaman Jr.
Chad Trout
Matt Campbell
Devon Borden
Kyle Reinhardt
Logan Wagner
Justin Whittall
Dylan Cisney
Austin Bishop
Ryan Taylor
Ryan Wilson
Kyle Moody
TJ Stutts
Nash Ely
JJ Loss
Callum Williamson
Derek Hauck
Kyle Keen
Kody Lehman
Jeff Halligan
Jarrett Cavalet
Tony Jackson
