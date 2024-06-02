In the driver’s seat: Clemson outlasts Coastal to reach NCAA regional title game

The one-run wins count all the same.

This year’s NCAA Tournament has been intense for the Clemson baseball team, but the Tigers remain unblemished and in the driver’s seat to advance out of their regional and into the super regional round.

Star hitter Cam Cannarella drove in the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning and pitcher Austin Gordon closed things out in the bottom of the frame to push Clemson past Coastal Carolina, 4-3, in a winner’s bracket game Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers also got a gem from starting pitcher Aidan Knaak, who broke the team’s single-season strikeout record for a freshman with 100 during the game and allowed just two earned runs with six strikeouts in six innings.

Shortstop Jacob Hinderleider was big, too. He hit 5-5 and got the scoring runner into position in the top of the ninth with a single to left center.

The Tigers advance to the Sunday regional championship game against either Coastal or High Point, who will play in a loser’s bracket game earlier that day.

With one more win, Clemson, the tournament’s No. 6 overall seed, is off to the super regional round for the first time under coach Erik Bakich and first since 2010.

Game recap

Clemson third baseman Blake Wright (who scored the walk-off run during Friday’s win over High Point) opened the scoring Saturday by driving in a run via sac fly in the top of the first inning.

Leading 1-0, the Tigers got their first true chance to blow the game open two innings later when All-ACC hitter Cannarella stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the third against Coastal Carolina starter Henry Weycker.

Cannarella popped one to center field, but a Chanticleers outfielder made an excellent sliding catch to get him out and limit the damage. Right fielder Alden Mathes scored on the sac fly, but Coastal turned a slick double play to strand two Clemson runners on base the very next at-bat.

The Chanticleers got on the board in the bottom of the third on third baseman Sam Antonacci’s solo home run to right field and tied the game 2-2 with a sacrifice bunt RBI against Knaak, who’d pitched well all night but found himself in a jam in the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on first and third and no outs.

After Coastal Carolina’s Blake Barthol reached home, Clemson escaped the inning with two more outs after a wild sequence in which Tigers second baseman Jarren Purify tagged out a runner at second and then chased down a runner trying to steal first base behind him (a critical defensive play in a low-scoring game).

After Weycker left the game for Coastal, Cannarella put Clemson back up 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning with a well placed RBI single up the middle, which drove in shortshop Hinderleider.

But the Chanticleers’ Zach Beach, who entered the game with a team-high 16 home runs, crushed the first pitch he saw from Tigers reliever Lucas Mahlstedt into deep right field for a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Just like that, it was back to 3-3.

After Clemson went three up, three down in the top of the eighth, Coastal Carolina got a runner on base via walk in the bottom of the inning.

That prompted Bakich to pull Mahlstedt after just 1.1 innings in favor of freshman Drew Titsworth, Clemson’s third pitcher of the night. But Titsworth faced just one batter, intentionally walking him, before Bakich brought in a fourth pitcher, freshman Jacob McGovern.

In a huge pressure situation (runners on first and second and two outs), McGovern delivered and got the third out Clemson needed, blanking Coastal in the frame and prompting a roar from a crowd of 6,406.

Cannarella delivered the go-ahead run shortly afterward with his sac fly to deep left field, which scored Mathes and put Clemson up 4-3 late (and nearly left the park).

Gordon, Clemson’s fifth pitcher of the night, handled the rest.

Next Clemson baseball game

Who: Clemson vs. Coastal Carolina —OR— High Point

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson

TV: TBD