Driver was nearly 6 times legal limit, DWI charges say

Aug. 9—MANKATO — A driver allegedly had an alcohol concentration nearly six times the legal limit when she struck a light pole in downtown Mankato in June.

Kelly Lynn Kozitza, 36, of North Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Another driver reported Kozitza knocked over a light pole while driving erratically before stopping on Riverfront Drive at about 8 a.m. June 12.

Kozitza smelled of alcohol but refused to take a breathalyzer before she passed out in an ambulance, according to a court complaint.

A blood sample was sent to a lab for testing, and the results allegedly showed Kozitza had an alcohol concentration of 0.46.