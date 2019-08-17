Driver intro songs for the Bristol night race
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Here are the songs Cup Series drivers were introduced with before tonight’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
In order from last to first place.
Ross Chastain – “Watermelon Crawl” by Tracy Byrd
Kyle Weatherman – “All About that Bass” by Meghan Trainor
Reed Sorenson – “Georgia on my Mind” by Ray Charles
JJ Yeley – “Raining Blood” by Slayer
Josh Bilicki – “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons
Quin Houff – “Levels” by Avicii
BJ McLeod – “Fuel” by Metallica
Landon Cassill – “Hang on Sloopy” by The McCoys
Kyle Busch – “Lights Come On” by Jason Aldean
Jimmie Johnson – “Enter Sandman” by Metallica
Chris Buescher – “Evil Like You” by Red Sun Rising
Michael McDowell – “The Floor is Lava” by Blake Rules and Netherfriends
Matt Tifft – “Cleveland Rocks” by The President of the United States of America
Corey LaJoie – “Brand New Man” by Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
Paul Menard – “Baby Shark” by Leo Moracchioli
Ty Dillon – “Gold” by Imagine Dragons
Ryan Preece – “Girls, Girls, Girls” by Mötley Crüe
Bubba Wallace – “Into Despair” by Currents
William Byron – “Fortunate Sun” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Clint Bowyer – “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton
Austin Dillon – “Cowboy Baby” by Kid Rock
Daniel Suarez – “El Mariachi Loco”
Daniel Hemric – “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
David Ragan – “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” by Anna Kendrick
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – “Ain’t No Grave” by Johnny Cash
Ryan Newman – “These Are My People” by Rodney Atkins
Brad Keselowski – “Smoke on the Water” by Deep Purple
Ryan Blaney – “Living the Dream” by Sturgill Simpson
Joey Logano – “Circle of Life” by Elton John
Alex Bowman – “Bow Down” by I Prevail
Erik Jones – “The One I Loved Back Then” by George Jones
Kevin Harvick – “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown
Matt DiBenedetto – “Gonna Fly Now” by Bill Conti (song made famous by the movie “Rocky”)
Chase Elliott – “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs
Aric Almirola – “Give Me the Green Light” by Pit Bull
Kurt Busch – “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC
Martin Truex Jr. – “Drinkin’ Hours” by Cole Swindell
Kyle Larson – “Money in the Grave” by Drake
Denny Hamlin – “Some of It” by Eric Church