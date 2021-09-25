Driver in crash that killed Jets coach Greg Knapp will not be charged

Greg Knapp coached with seven different NFL teams. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The driver who struck New York Jets coach Greg Knapp with their car will not be charged in Knapp's death, according to the New York Post.

The Office of the District Attorney issued a statement Friday, stating there is not enough evidence of criminal negligence to issue a charge.

“The Office of the District Attorney has determined that there is insufficient evidence to satisfy the requisite standard of criminal negligence on the part of the suspect driver,” the office said in a statement to The Post on Friday. “That dangers of distracted driving are well known. To truly promote road safety motorists need to be attentive drivers as well.”

Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in July. He was rendered immediately unconscious and died in the hospital five days later. Knapp was 58.

Jets pay tribute to Greg Knapp with helmet sticker

Knapp spent over two decades coaching in the NFL. He coached with seven different teams over his career — including the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders. Knapp was the Broncos' quarterbacks coach when the team won the Super Bowl in 2016.

Knapp joined the Jets in January. He assisted the team throughout the draft process, and was tasked with turning Zach Wilson into a franchise quarterback after the team drafted Wilson in April.

Following Knapp's death, the Jets announced players will wear a sticker on their helmets featuring Knapp's initials throughout the 2021 NFL season.