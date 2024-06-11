Driver hurt, horse euthanized after harness race crash at Meadows Racetrack

A driver at Meadows Racetrack in North Strabane Township was hurt Saturday during a harness race.

It happened when three horses got tangled up during the race, Channel 11 news partner WJPA reports. One of the horses started falling back and the horse and driver were thrown onto the track.

The driver, who was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, is recovering. The horse had to be euthanized, WJPA reports.

