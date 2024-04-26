'Drive within us is always to get better' - Naismith

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith wants his side to continue their high standards and break the 70-point mark before the season's end.

The Tynecastle side have 62 points with five league games remaining, and could secure a third-placed finish with a win away to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Even if that objective is secured this weekend, Naismith insists it isn't in their nature to ease up.

“I wouldn’t say it makes a big difference because I think the drive within us is always going to be to get better,” he said.

“Getting third confirmed isn’t automatically going to make us change everything we’re doing. It might give us a bit scope to see where boys’ injuries are.

“But what it does is bring a really nice enjoyment to the last month of the season.

“I’ve been in football a long time and you don’t often get that period of time where it’s a really relaxed environment. I think that’s probably the biggest thing that would change, but there’s still a drive here.

“I think there’s a good opportunity to get more than 70 points and I think that’s realistic to push on and try and do that.”