In his drive towards the end goal for Rutgers football, patience and progress mark the approach of Greg Schiano

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Other than Greg Schiano, there is nothing more New Jersey than the Garden State Parkway. This is why the Rutgers football head coach seems to be peppering his talking points recently with Jersey references, especially when talking about the status of his rebuilding program.

And Schiano, fresh off a 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten) season that shows substantial growth in the program, was rewarded this week with a contract through the 2030 season. It is one that endues Rutgers football with a certain sense of stability as they continue to build up their program.

Born in the state, Schiano used a uniquely New Jersey comparison when talking about his program’s growth. He referred to the infamous Driscoll Bridge which serves as the main conduit from north Jersey to the shore.

His memories of that ride down the shore, sometimes interminably long as an impatient youth, have helped form a reminder for him of the need to count the small gains within his program.

He said that once the Driscoll Bridge was crossed, things changed. The road transitioned at that point and the destination, most often times being a beach location, became very real.

In the same, Schiano believes that his program has crossed its own bridge in terms of the rebuild. Rutgers has transitioned from its original starting point and is now heading towards a place that Schiano believes is its end goal.

“I guess the end of the Parkway would be Cape May but that was never where I hung out. So I was more of a Point Pleasant, in that area there,” Schiano said on Thursday. “But it’s hard. I said it at some point, the thing I always remember as a kid – those mile markers, right? And literally, it was torture because you were counting them down. It seemed like they were going backward at times. But that’s how you know you have to keep track of it somehow, in your own mind. “Are we moving it forward? You have a won-loss record that certainly does it. But at some points, before the win-loss record really cracks for you, you got to have other indicators and we’ve been able to do that for the most part. There’s been some small backslides and that’s disappointing when that happens, whether it’s in recruiting or retention or the record because then you got to redo the work to get right back to where you were.”

In his fourth season at Rutgers, there is no denying that this program is beginning to look and feel like his first tenure with the Scarlet Knights where Schiano got his team into a bowl game. In a couple of weeks, Rutgers will play Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, an indication of how Rutgers has grown during his return.

Schiano didn’t take the easy way to get Rutgers back and viable, but he sees in the program a certain sense of stability. Mile markers are a favorite comparison for Schiano, but so too is the term ‘developmental program.’

His rebuild has come with bumps along the way, but as this week’s contraction extension shows, Rutgers is certainly progressing.

“But I mean, I don’t know if anybody’s ever gone linear like that. I doubt it. So I’m not shocked when that happens. But overall, I’m very encouraged in the direction that we’re going and the attitude, the culture, everything that’s being established here,” Schiano said. “You know, just look in the National Football League. I did a count the other day – we have 10 guys, since we came back – 10 guys that report to an NFL franchise and call it their job right now. That’s pretty cool. We’re building it. We’re building it. We’ve had what two draft classes to do it? We have 10 guys that go to work every day (in the NFL). “And then you look at the guys that are out there that are doing things other than football, that’s exciting to me. That’s what college football is supposed to be about. The ones that are the very best get the opportunity to do it professionally. The ones that weren’t had a great experience, they get a great degree from a tremendous university like Rutgers. Then they will get a job and do something that they’re passionate about. So it’s it’s good stuff.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire