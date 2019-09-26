‘The Drive’ Season 7: UCLA upsets No. 19 Washington State

A Week 4 battle between UCLA and Washington State turned into one of the most memorable #Pac12AfterDark showcases in recent memory on Sept. 21. UCLA stormed back from 32 points down to knock off the nation's No. 19 team in the highest-scoring game in Pac-12 history — 130 points off 1,377 yards of total offense. Catch the full debut of "The Drive: Pac-12 Football - UCLA at Washington State" on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. PT/ 6 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

