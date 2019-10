The Sun Devils limited Cal to 11 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter to secure their second road win over a ranked opponent this year. After the win, head coach Herm Edwards praised his team's grittiness against the Pac-12's last unbeaten squad. Catch the full debut of "The Drive: Pac-12 Football - Arizona State at California" on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad