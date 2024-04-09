Drive, Chip, & Putt National Finals: what it means for young golfers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Boys and girls from all over the nation had the chance to show off their skills at the 10th annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Those 80 kids between the ages of 7 and 15 went through multiple qualifying rounds to get there – inspiring other young patrons who came to watch them.

13-year-old Kipp Madison from Evans won overall for his age group – making him the first player from the Augusta area to do so.

“To be only fifteen minutes away and make it is just crazy,” he said. “But, to come here and win it, is just another step of just excitement.”

Connor Mohesky is a 12-year-old patron who sees himself being in the competition one day.

“It’s kind of cool to see what they can do versus what I can do. Kind of compare myself to them to see what I can learn from them,” he said. “I’m playing like three times a week just to try and prepare, like the nine holes. Yeah, just trying to play a lot more so I can get acclimated to these conditions.”

This is what Drive, Chip and Putt first-timers William Runkle and Mack Kindel were looking forward to:

“The drive part. I wanna see somebody make a hole in one,” they said.

Some other little patrons weren’t big golfers, but they do consider themselves putt-putt champions.

“I like playing putt-putt because I like when the balls roll down the hill,” said Madelyn and Audrey Day. “And you get a gold medal at the end.”

The competition is even a good time for those who can’t quite play yet.

“That’s what this is all about. To drum up interest in the game. It’s great, and maybe he’ll see something he likes today,” said Brett Montroy about his 4-year-old son, Henry.

Although there were only eight overall winners today from the age divisions, it was an accomplishment for all of these talented players to be there.

