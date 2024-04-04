Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 2024: Field and how to watch
The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place Sunday, April 7, at Augusta National Golf Club.
A field of 80 competitors — 40 boys and 40 girls — will test their skill sets in four age groups. The field was determined through local and regional qualifying, with the winners from 10 regional sites earning a trip to Augusta National. The age groups are: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.
Here are the rules, according to Augusta National:
At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.
Golf Channel will showcase the event live, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. Here is a look at the field of participants:
Girls 7-9
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Lucy Wiertel
Oswego
Ill.
Scioto Country Club
Victoria Kim
Ridgewood
N.J.
TPC Boston
Trisha Lobo
Collegeville
Pa.
Aronimink Golf Club
Adelyn Owen
Corinth
Texas
Champions Golf Club
Madelyn Dickerson
Boca Raton
Fla.
Sea Island Golf Club
Sienna Si
Pleasanton
Calif.
Chambers Bay
Sydney Liddell
Parker
Colo.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Ellie Ji
San Diego
Calif.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Isabelle Chandler
Cornelius
N.C.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Madison Pyatt
Eureka
Mo.
TPC Deere Run
Girls 10-11
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Calista Han
Lewis Center
Ohio
Scioto Country Club
Aarya Tsarong
Newton Center
Mass.
TPC Boston
Keziah Swan
North East
Pa.
Aronimink Golf Club
Ani Cooper
Allen
Texas
Champions Golf Club
Lily Wachter
Saint Augustine
Fla.
Sea Island Golf Club
Ruba Jampa
San Mateo
Calif.
Chambers Bay
Anna Midyett
Bennington
Neb.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Tara Liu
San Diego
Calif.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
AddiMae Glover
Paris
Tenn.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Taytum Oswald
Beloit
Wisc.
TPC Deere Run
Girls 12-13
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Karis Reid
Carmel
Ind.
Scioto Country Club
Hayden Knapp
Fort Edward
N.Y.
TPC Boston
Maeve Anne Parker Roychoudhury
Leesburg
Va.
Aronimink Golf Club
Dixie Crain
Springtown
Texas
Champions Golf Club
Alyssa Sumulong
Orlando
Fla.
Sea Island Golf Club
Baobao (Niuniu) Zhao
Woodinville
Wash.
Chambers Bay
Harlow Gregory
Norman
Okla.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Eileen Chon
Irvine
Calif.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Gayatri Arora
Pinehurst
N.C.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Naryn Kim
Lincoln
Neb.
TPC Deere Run
Girls 14-15
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Nikitha Suresh
Plain City
Ohio
Scioto Country Club
Champa Visetsin
Sudbury
Mass.
TPC Boston
Kayley Roberts
Phoenixville
Pa.
Aronimink Golf Club
Evelynn Artieta
Denham Springs
La.
Champions Golf Club
Ariel Collins
Locust Grove
Ga.
Sea Island Golf Club
Abigail Lin
Folsom
Calif.
Chambers Bay
Landry Frost
Colorado Springs
Colo.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Zadie Posternack
San Diego
Calif.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Riley Grimm
High Point
N.C.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
McKenna Nelson
Beaver Dam
Wisc.
TPC Deere Run
Boys 7-9
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Preston Tolnar
Canfield
Ohio
Scioto Country Club
Isaac Lee
Alpine
N.J.
TPC Boston
Ethan Jung
Fort Lee
N.J.
Aronimink Golf Club
Waits Rodriguez
Houston
Texas
Champions Golf Club
Cameron Middleton
Bonita Springs
Fla.
Sea Island Golf Club
Max Soterakopoulos
Everett
Wash.
Chambers Bay
Henry Amen
Imperial
Neb.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Parker Tang
Buckeye
Ariz.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Berck Phipps
Raleigh
N.C.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Emory Munoz
Lockport
Ill.
TPC Deere Run
Boys 10-11
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Flynn Lewis
Pepper Pike
Ohio
Scioto Country Club
Callen Cronin
Haverhill
Mass.
TPC Boston
Trebor Melendez
Vineland
N.J.
Aronimink Golf Club
Hayes Pethtel
Belton
Texas
Champions Golf Club
Hudson Knapp
Marietta
Ga.
Sea Island Golf Club
Emery Johnson
Sandy
Utah
Chambers Bay
James Jernigan
Lebanon
Mo.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Ryan Kim
Los Angeles
Calif.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Simon Myers
Durham
N.C.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Texas Terry
Manor
Texas
TPC Deere Run
Boys 12-13
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Cole Layow
Nicholasville
Ky.
Scioto Country Club
Colton Dee
Kingston
Ontario
TPC Boston
Luke Gladfelter
Chesapeake Beach
Md.
Aronimink Golf Club
Jesse Linden
North Rothbury
Australia
Champions Golf Club
Jacob Thompson
Plantation
Fla.
Sea Island Golf Club
Arno Wehle
San Jose
Calif.
Chambers Bay
Patrick Vilai
Grand Island
Neb.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Levi Swanson
Haleiwa
Hawaii
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Kipp Madison
Evans
Ga.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Jackson Fogelson
Bemidji
Minn.
TPC Deere Run
Boys 14-15
NAME
CITY
STATE/PROV.
REGIONAL
Brycen Tisch
Zionsville
Ind.
Scioto Country Club
Jackson Jodoin
Bedford
N.H.
TPC Boston
Colby Komancheck
Royersford
Pa.
Aronimink Golf Club
Jagger Jones
Rogers
Ark.
Champions Golf Club
Jyden Sonnabend
Windermere
Fla.
Sea Island Golf Club
Connor Holden
Canby
Ore.
Chambers Bay
Simon White
Colorado Springs
Colo.
Castle Pines Golf Club
Zachary Schaefer
Tucson
Ariz.
Desert Mountain - Outlaw
Owen Atkinson
Columbia
S.C.
The Golf Club of Tennessee
Caden Fehr
Wildwood
Mo.
TPC Deere Run