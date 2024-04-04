Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 2024: Field and how to watch

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place Sunday, April 7, at Augusta National Golf Club.

A field of 80 competitors — 40 boys and 40 girls — will test their skill sets in four age groups. The field was determined through local and regional qualifying, with the winners from 10 regional sites earning a trip to Augusta National. The age groups are: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.

Here are the rules, according to Augusta National:

At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.

Golf Channel will showcase the event live, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. Here is a look at the field of participants: