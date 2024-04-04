Advertisement

Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals 2024: Field and how to watch

Golf Channel
·4 min read
The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place Sunday, April 7, at Augusta National Golf Club.

A field of 80 competitors — 40 boys and 40 girls — will test their skill sets in four age groups. The field was determined through local and regional qualifying, with the winners from 10 regional sites earning a trip to Augusta National. The age groups are: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15.

Here are the rules, according to Augusta National:

At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the best drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.

Golf Channel will showcase the event live, beginning at 8 a.m. EDT. Here is a look at the field of participants:

Girls 7-9

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Lucy Wiertel

Oswego

Ill.

Scioto Country Club

Victoria   Kim

Ridgewood

N.J.

TPC Boston

Trisha   Lobo

Collegeville

Pa.

Aronimink Golf Club

Adelyn   Owen

Corinth

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Madelyn   Dickerson

Boca Raton

Fla.

Sea Island Golf Club

Sienna   Si

Pleasanton

Calif.

Chambers Bay

Sydney Liddell

Parker

Colo.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Ellie Ji

San Diego

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Isabelle   Chandler

Cornelius

N.C.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Madison Pyatt

Eureka

Mo.

TPC Deere Run

Girls   10-11

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Calista   Han

Lewis Center

Ohio

Scioto Country Club

Aarya Tsarong

Newton Center

Mass.

TPC Boston

Keziah   Swan

North East

Pa.

Aronimink Golf Club

Ani Cooper

Allen

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Lily Wachter

Saint Augustine

Fla.

Sea Island Golf Club

Ruba Jampa

San Mateo

Calif.

Chambers Bay

Anna Midyett

Bennington

Neb.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Tara   Liu

San Diego

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

AddiMae Glover

Paris

Tenn.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Taytum   Oswald

Beloit

Wisc.

TPC Deere Run

Girls   12-13

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Karis   Reid

Carmel

Ind.

Scioto Country Club

Hayden Knapp

Fort Edward

N.Y.

TPC Boston

Maeve   Anne Parker Roychoudhury

Leesburg

Va.

Aronimink Golf Club

Dixie   Crain

Springtown

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Alyssa Sumulong

Orlando

Fla.

Sea Island Golf Club

Baobao   (Niuniu) Zhao

Woodinville

Wash.

Chambers Bay

Harlow   Gregory

Norman

Okla.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Eileen   Chon

Irvine

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Gayatri   Arora

Pinehurst

N.C.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Naryn   Kim

Lincoln

Neb.

TPC Deere Run

Girls   14-15

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Nikitha Suresh

Plain City

Ohio

Scioto Country Club

Champa   Visetsin

Sudbury

Mass.

TPC Boston

Kayley Roberts

Phoenixville

Pa.

Aronimink Golf Club

Evelynn Artieta

Denham Springs

La.

Champions Golf Club

Ariel   Collins

Locust Grove

Ga.

Sea Island Golf Club

Abigail   Lin

Folsom

Calif.

Chambers Bay

Landry   Frost

Colorado Springs

Colo.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Zadie Posternack

San Diego

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Riley Grimm

High Point

N.C.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

McKenna Nelson

Beaver Dam

Wisc.

TPC Deere Run

Boys 7-9

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Preston Tolnar

Canfield

Ohio

Scioto Country Club

Isaac   Lee

Alpine

N.J.

TPC Boston

Ethan   Jung

Fort Lee

N.J.

Aronimink Golf Club

Waits Rodriguez

Houston

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Cameron   Middleton

Bonita Springs

Fla.

Sea Island Golf Club

Max   Soterakopoulos

Everett

Wash.

Chambers Bay

Henry   Amen

Imperial

Neb.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Parker   Tang

Buckeye

Ariz.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Berck Phipps

Raleigh

N.C.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Emory   Munoz

Lockport

Ill.

TPC Deere Run

Boys   10-11

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Flynn   Lewis

Pepper Pike

Ohio

Scioto Country Club

Callen   Cronin

Haverhill

Mass.

TPC Boston

Trebor Melendez

Vineland

N.J.

Aronimink Golf Club

Hayes Pethtel

Belton

Texas

Champions Golf Club

Hudson Knapp

Marietta

Ga.

Sea Island Golf Club

Emery Johnson

Sandy

Utah

Chambers Bay

James Jernigan

Lebanon

Mo.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Ryan   Kim

Los Angeles

Calif.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Simon   Myers

Durham

N.C.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Texas   Terry

Manor

Texas

TPC Deere Run

Boys   12-13

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Cole   Layow

Nicholasville

Ky.

Scioto Country Club

Colton   Dee

Kingston

Ontario

TPC Boston

Luke Gladfelter

Chesapeake Beach

Md.

Aronimink Golf Club

Jesse   Linden

North Rothbury

Australia

Champions Golf Club

Jacob Thompson

Plantation

Fla.

Sea Island Golf Club

Arno   Wehle

San Jose

Calif.

Chambers Bay

Patrick   Vilai

Grand Island

Neb.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Levi Swanson

Haleiwa

Hawaii

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Kipp Madison

Evans

Ga.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Jackson   Fogelson

Bemidji

Minn.

TPC Deere Run

Boys   14-15

NAME

CITY

STATE/PROV.

REGIONAL

Brycen   Tisch

Zionsville

Ind.

Scioto Country Club

Jackson Jodoin

Bedford

N.H.

TPC Boston

Colby   Komancheck

Royersford

Pa.

Aronimink Golf Club

Jagger   Jones

Rogers

Ark.

Champions Golf Club

Jyden Sonnabend

Windermere

Fla.

Sea Island Golf Club

Connor   Holden

Canby

Ore.

Chambers Bay

Simon   White

Colorado Springs

Colo.

Castle Pines Golf Club

Zachary   Schaefer

Tucson

Ariz.

Desert Mountain - Outlaw

Owen Atkinson

Columbia

S.C.

The Golf Club of Tennessee

Caden   Fehr

Wildwood

Mo.

TPC Deere Run