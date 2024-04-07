Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals | Sunday Updates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Sunday the next generation of golf takes center stage at Augusta National Golf Club with the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Participants in each age group compete in all three disciplines, hitting three shots per skill for a total of nine shots. Points are accumulated per shot at each discipline. The overall champion in each division is determined by the participant with the most points accumulated between all three.

Kipp Madison of Evans is one of the 80 golfers competing on Sunday.

Madison, who plays regularly at Westlake Country Club, advanced through regional qualifying in the Boys 12-13 age group. He is the second member of his family to compete at Augusta National. His brother Zane made it to the finals two years ago as an 8-year-old.

“Zane did a great job when he played,” Kipp said. “But I knew that soon enough it was going to be my time”.

Golf Channel provides live coverage beginning at 8 a.m.

Sunday afternoon, Masters participants will being their preparation at the Tournament Practice Area. For live scoring, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

