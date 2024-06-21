‘Drive, Chip, & Putt’ hosts qualifier in Evans

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Over 150 young golfers, both boys and girls, headed over to Champions Retreat to show off their skills in the three major areas of golf… driving, chipping, and putting. The tournament featured kids from all over the country hoping to make it to Augusta National next April, but a local group of future golf legends spoke about how special it is being from the area mentioning the history of the course they played on, and the opportunity to make lifelong friends.

“It’s just a great place to be and you get to be outside all day long, I mean that’s just the joy,” says Phebe Reese who is in her final year of competing at DCP, “being out here and enjoying this beautiful place is just a good feeling… this is a good way to get all the kids out here and starting them.” Her younger brother Grant agreed noting that this is the first step to making it to Augusta. “It’s amazing to come out here and compete. This course is just amazing, and the atmosphere is great,” says Grant Reese, “I love all the friends that you can come out here and make, and my favorite part is definitely the chance to be able to go and compete at Augusta National.”

Another set of siblings spoke about the course and what a privilege it is to get to play in an elite space. “This course is very good. The greens are good and everything is nice, I like how they made this course,” says Davis Thompson who is a veteran in this tournament, “golf is fun because you can play with your friends, and it opens a lot of doors to make friends.” One of those doors Davis hopes to have open for him is the opportunity to play golf for USC Aiken one day. Meanwhile, his younger brother is more focused on having fun with his friends. “[Kids] should play golf because it keeps you outside, keeps you in shape, and it’s just a great place to make new friends,” says Colin Thompson.

The Drive, Chip, & Putt Tournament continues in August with the winners of today advancing to Savannah, Georgia. For full results visit www.drivechipandputt.com

