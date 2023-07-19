What will drive Big Ten football media days conversation?

Jul. 19—Big Ten football media days run July 26-27 in Indianapolis, and there will be plenty to discuss with coaches, players and media from across the 14-team league at Lucas Oil Stadium. Illini beat writer Scott Richey spotlights five likely topics of conversation:

(Not so) happy to be here

Count on any Northwestern representative having the worst time in Indianapolis. The confirmed allegations of hazing within the program and longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald's subsequent firing are still pretty fresh. There's not much else about the Wildcats, who are coming off a 1-11 season in 2022 with zero wins in the United States, that's worth discussing. Count on other coaches getting questions about how they've broached hazing within their own programs, too, in the aftermath of what has happened in Evanston this summer.

Any questions?

All 14 coaches will spend time at the main podium during the course of the two-day event with their roughly 10-minute session broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Some coaches don't see the need for an opening statement — or only a brief one — and get right to questions. Don't be surprised if interim Northwestern coach David Braun filibusters his way through his entire allotted time. Maybe runs through every player on his roster in numerical order. Anything to limit as many "car wash," "running" and "Shrek clap" mentions as possible on live TV.

End of an era

It's fitting the Big Ten will dissolve divisions after the 2023 season before it expands its footprint to the West Coast and adds Southern California and UCLA. The East will be a three-team race among Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, but the West is arguably as wide open as it has been since the conference scrapped Legends and Leaders and went the geographic route starting in 2014. Illinois and Nebraska currently have the fourth-best odds to emerge out of the West for a return trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game on Dec 2. If it happens, it would be the first division title for the Illini in program history.

Cannons firing

Somebody in the Big Ten office must have heard the grittiest rivalry in the conference doesn't run through Columbus, Ohio, and Ann Arbor, Mich., anymore. "The Game" is so 2022. It's all about "The Cannon" in 2023. Which must be why the Big Ten scheduled Illinois and Purdue to appear on separate days in Indianapolis next week, with Illinois on Wednesday and Purdue on Thursday. Can't have the new rivalry, spurred on by former Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters leaving Bret Bielema's staff to lead the Boilermakers, overwhelming the rest of the league before the two teams meet Sept. 30 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Expansion seems inevitable

New Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will pick up right where Kevin Warren left off in 2022. That's when the Big Ten announced it was embracing its own version of manifest destiny, going west and cherry picking the two highest profile Pac-12 programs. It would be silly to think the Big Ten will stop at 16 teams once USC and UCLA join in 2024. Conference expansion isn't finished, and after the Los Angeles answer to the SEC poaching the Red River Rivalry from the Big 12, the Big Ten will probably pluck more programs from the Pac-12. Count on Petitti fielding questions on who and when.