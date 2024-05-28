Who will drive for Alpine at Canada Grand Prix? Three potential F1 replacements after Esteban Ocon controversy

Alpine are considering their options ahead of the Canada Grand Prix (Getty Images)

Alpine are considering replacing Esteban Ocon after being left furious by their driver’s conduct at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Frenchman collided with teammate Pierre Gasly during the opening lap in Monte Carlo and retired from the race.

Ocon was handed a five-place grid penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix on June 9, but comments made by team principal Bruno Famin suggest that his participation is in doubt.

“Esteban’s attack was completely out of line. It’s exactly what we didn’t want to see, and there will be consequences,” Famin told Canal+ after the Monaco crash. “We are going to make a tough decision. On the first lap at the Portier [corner], it was not the place to make a move, leaving no room for his teammate.”

But who could replace Ocon if Alpine axe the 27-year-old? Here are three possible contenders.

Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan is Alpine’s reserve driver (Getty Images)

Seemingly in pole position if a change is made is Jack Doohan. The Australian is Alpine’s reserve driver and was spotted in discussion with Famin during the race in Monaco.

The son of former motorcycle world champion Mick, Doohan finished third in Formula 2 last season and has been in contention for a seat at Alpine before, missing out to Gasly ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Victor Martins

Victor Martins could be an option for Alpine (Getty Images)

Another in-house option, 22-year-old Frenchman Victor Martins is languishing in 20th in the 2024 Formula 2 standings but is well-liked by Alpine. A championship winner at Formula 3 level, Martins has tested in both F1 and Formula E and will surely again press to step up if he can rediscover the form he showed in a strong debut F2 season last year.

Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher raced for Haas in 2021 and 2022 (Getty Images)

If Alpine want a driver with F1 race experience, Mick Schumacher could be in line for a return to the grid. The German was let go by Haas last year after two seasons in the sport but has remained as a reserve driver at Mercedes. His familiarity with Alpine’s hierarchy — the 25-year-old is part of the outfit’s World Endurance Hypercar set-up — may strengthen his case.