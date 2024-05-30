Driskill absorbing the moment going into final season at UW

May 30—LARAMIE — Caleb Driskill picked a good time for his second career catch at the University of Wyoming.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound fullback out of Gillette broke free out of the backfield in the second quarter of the Cowboys' season-opener against Texas Tech last fall. He caught a pass in the flat from quarterback Andrew Peasley, barreling in from four yards out for UW's first touchdown of the season.

The touchdown — which was Driskill's first in his career — helped swing the momentum during the Cowboys' 35-33 upset win over the Red Raiders in double overtime at War Memorial Stadium on national TV.

"That was probably the coolest moment of my life," Driskill told WyoSports with a smile last month. "I had always hoped I would score, but my job is mostly to block, you know? It's not like I didn't ever believe it would happen, but I just wasn't confident it would.

"I don't get the ball that much, so it kind of just happened. The play got called, and I just had a feeling that the ball was coming to me. It was all kind of a blur, but if it wasn't the coolest moment in my life, then I don't know what was. So far, at least."

The Thunder Basin graduate has been a centerpiece on UW's offense for the past three seasons. Going into his fifth and final season in Laramie, Driskill could see his role expanded even more in first-year offensive coordinator Jay Johnson's new offensive scheme.

Some of those opportunities could come from lining up at different positions on the line of scrimmage, including at tight end or in the slot.

"I definitely think the new scheme is going to give me more opportunities," Driskill said. "This spring has been really nice just getting a lot of reps at tight end and with different things that I haven't done in the past. I think that's going to help me a lot going into (this season).

"... It's definitely a little bit different this year. I'm doing a little bit more of what I was doing last year, compared to my first couple years when I was truly (only playing) in the I-formation. It's not crazy different, but I am definitely doing a lot more split out and a lot more different things that a tight end would do."

First-year head coach Jay Sawvel sees great value in Driskill's versatility. His athleticism pairs nicely with his experience as a blocker in UW's run-heavy offense.

"Caleb Driskill can give us a lot of things, even though he's more fullback than tight end," Sawvel said last month. "He has really good hands, and he runs well and he blocks really well, so you get that production in a different way."

Driskill was rated the No. 1 recruit in the state of Wyoming by 247Sports in the class of 2020. He was a standout linebacker for the Bolts, leading Class 4A in total tackles with 158 (11 per game).

Driskill was a first team all-state selection as a senior in 2019, leading Thunder Basin to the school's first state championship appearance in program history. He tallied a game-high 15 1/2 tackles to go along with a sack and a tackle for a loss in the title game against Sheridan.

After moving to fullback at UW, Driskill carved out a role on special teams before ultimately earning the starting job as one of the Cowboys' lead blockers. With senior tight end Nick Miles missing spring ball with an injury, Driskill saw an uptick in targets in the passing game.

Driskill has seen new starting quarterback Evan Svoboda step into a leadership role seamlessly this offseason. Svoboda is set to make his second-career start in the Cowboys' season-opener at Arizona State on Aug. 31 in Tempe.

"(Svoboda) has really stepped up, and that started in the offseason," Driskill said. "Once we started doing walk-throughs and stuff, he really took command of the offense.

"The one thing about him is he's a really hard worker. He learned the offense faster than all of us did. If you go to him, he always has answers to your questions. I think he's done a really nice job of stepping up and leading us."

John Michael Gyllenborg will lead UW's tight end room after a standout season last fall, and Miles is expected to return for fall camp. Beyond that, Driskill's number could be called significantly more, depending on certain matchups in a given week.

"(Gyllenborg) is obviously a freak, so it's been nice working with him a lot," Driskill said. "I get to do a lot of stuff with him. In the passing game, I get to learn a lot from him, too, because he does run really good routes. ... Nick will be back in the fall, and he's just a really good guy, too. We came in together, and he's a really good player.

"... At the start for all of us, it was a learning curve with the new offensive system. We have some guys that just got here, so they haven't been with us for a long time, but I think, as a whole, we're definitely growing together. I think we're in a good spot right now."

It's been over four years since Driskill's standout performance for Thunder Basin in the state title game. His goal this season is to enjoy one final ride representing his dream school on Saturdays at the War.

"It's been a blessing, and I just want to give it everything I have," Driskill said. "They tell you when you get here that it's going to go by fast, but when you're in the dog days of fall camp or spring ball, and you're beat up or working out, you don't really think about that. Then, all of a sudden, you blink, and I'm looking at (my last season).

"I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it, even the hard days. ... I only have one season left, so I want to take advantage of it and enjoy it while it's here, because I think it's going to fly by like the last four years."

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.