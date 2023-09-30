Dripping Springs rides big night from Jack Tyndall in 62-13 win over Johnson

BUDA — The Dripping Springs offense added a new wrinkle in practice this week and defensive lineman Elijah Gonzales knew he may get called upon to carry the rock on in a short-yardage situation. That occasion came early on a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, and the senior would not be denied his touchdown.

Gonzales' celebratory sprint back to the bench mirrored how the Tigers ran away with another District 26-6A win, this one over Johnson 62-13 on Friday at Shelton Stadium.

“It felt amazing. I never felt that before, so it was pretty awesome,” Gonzales said.

Drippings Springs (4-1, 3-0) won its fourth straight game as Jack Tyndall scored four touchdowns and had 196 yards of offense while the Tigers' defense held Johnson (3-3, 2-2) scoreless in the second half.

“This week was straight up, just trying to have a really fast start,” Tyndall said. “The past couple of weeks we haven’t started as fast as we wanted to, but we had really good practices this week. It led up to the game and we did really well.”

Tyndall had 173 yards on 16 carries. Tigers quarterback Maddox Maher completed 12-of-18 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown while Kyle Koch had 139 yards on seven catches to go along with an 80-yard touchdown on a kickoff return.

Jaguars quarterback Carson McMullin led the way, completing 10-of-18 passes for 145 yards and wide receiver Colton Williams had 101 yards on five receptions.

Dripping Springs controlled the pace of the game early on and showed why it is the state's 24th-ranked team in Class 6A. The Tigers scored on all six of their possessions in the first half and forced two early Johnson drives to end with field goals to get some breathing room.

The Tigers opened with a quick seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took all of 88 seconds. Maher tossed a 10-yard screen pass to Tyndall to put the Tigers up 7-0 early on.

Dripping Springs countered the next two Johnson field goal drives with touchdowns by Gonzales as well as a 57-yard scoring scamper down the far sidelines by Tyndall to make the score 21-6 Dripping Spring early in the second quarter.

“It makes me happy to see other guys score and our team be excited,” Tyndall said about Gonzales' score. “Everyone was super hyped, running on the field, jumping on Elijah, it was great.”

The Tigers continued the theme of big stops on defense followed by big plays on offense in the second quarter.

After Dripping Spring forced a turnover on downs, Maher found Koch for a 32-yard completion that set up a first-and-goal. Tyndall scored three plays later on a carry from four yards out to make the score 28-6 midway through the second quarter.

“We did amazing, starting out fast,” Gonzales said. “Everyone was hyped up for the game. It translated to the field. Everyone did their job and we got the dub.”

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, Gonzales made another big play in the second quarter with a sack that led to a Johnson punt. Landon Requard extended the Tigers' lead to 31-6 with a 30-yard field goal on the ensuing Dripping Spring drive.

Dripping Springs’ defense held Johnson to eight first downs and forced one punt and one turnover on downs in the first half.

The Jags did appear to steal some momentum late in the second quarter as McMullin connected with Williams for a 30-yard touchdown strike 11 seconds before halftime. McMullin scrambled right and was able to buy enough time with his feet to find Williams down the far sideline.

The Tigers' special teams quickly countered as Koch fielded the ensuing kickoff off a hop and went 80 yards to the end zone. The senior showed off his football IQ by waiting for the clock to hit zero before crossing the goal line for the touchdown that put the Tigers up 38-13 at the break.

“They thought they had some momentum after that, but we shut that down real quick with that touchdown,’ Gonzales said.

Jags junior kicker Jolon Cabello recorded the first Johnson points with a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter followed by a 31-yarder in the second. Both kicks came after Dripping Springs touchdowns; the second cut the Tigers' lead to 14-6 four seconds into the second quarter.

Dripping Springs’ defense held Johnson to 226 total yards and the Tigers' offense did not punt until their ninth possession. Noah Lambie's interception was the defensive highlight of the second half and the Tigers added rushing touchdowns from Tyndall, Maher and Jack's brother Nick Tyndall from 21, 1 and 22 yards in the second half.

Tigers kicker Ian French capped the scoring with a 30-yard field goal with less than five minutes remaining in the game.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Dripping Springs improved to 3-0 in District 26-6A with 62-13 road win