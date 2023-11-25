Dripping Springs rides backup running backs in playoff victory over San Antonio Jay

Dripping Springs running back Jaceton Gotta scored a pair of touchdowns to help the Tigers to a 50-27 victory over John Jay on Saturday. It was the Tigers' third win in the playoffs.

SAN ANTONIO — Dripping Springs used a balanced offensive attack and pulled away from San Antonio Jay 50-27 in a third-round playoff game Saturday afternoon at the Alamodome.

With the Class 6A Division II victory, the Tigers (11-2) advance to the regional final to play Cibolo Steele (12-1) next week. Time and site have not been determined.

Speaking of a balanced offense, Dripping Springs had 269 yards on the ground, 213 through the air. Kyle Koch, whose shoulder was wrapped in ice after the game, had two of the biggest plays, touchdown receptions of 53 and 30 yards. Koch said he will be fine for next week's game.

One twin to another

Dripping Springs could have used junior Jack Tyndall, one of the most rugged running backs in Central Texas who was sidelined with an ankle injury. A familiar face took his spot in the offensive backfield. Nick Tyndall, Jack's twin, filled in nicely, rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown before leaving at halftime with an apparent shoulder injury.

Jack Tyndall has rushed for 1,599 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023. Nick entered Saturday's game with 292 yards and three scores.

The game's breakout player was Dripping Springs sophomore running back Jaceton Gotta, who rushed for 128 of his game-high 146 yards and two touchdowns in the second half.

"I was really happy I could contribute to the victory, but I was more happy that I could help the senior class make it to round four of the playoffs," Gotta said.

Dripping Springs quarterback Jack Williams threw three touchdown passes in the victory over John Jay. Two of his throws were long TDs to Kyle Koch. The Tigers play Cibolo Steele next week.

Defense came up big when it mattered most

It might be a blip in a game of many big plays, but a safety by Dripping Springs halted a Mustang rally early in the second half. Pinned near his own goal line, Jay quarterback Jackson Gutierrez went back to pass but was mauled by linebacker Tomsen Vickery.

Vickery's tackle increased Dripping Springs' lead to 30-21. Roughly two minutes later, Gotta scored on a 61-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 15-point lead. Jay (10-3), which was making its first appearance in the third round, never mounted another serious rally.

Speaking of defensive players who had timely plays, no one stood out more than lineman Rio Hay. Hay was a defensive stalwart, but he will be remembered for his one play on offense. The Tigers shocked their fans when Hay ran for a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It was the first time all season that Hay had run with the football.

"It's a play we ran all week in practice," Koch said. "He was pretty happy about that."

Tiger quarterback stands tall in victory

Williams, who missed part of the year with an injury, had an outstanding game, completing 12 of 14 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. At one stretch he completed nine straight.

The key to victory, though, was establishing a tough running game with their best runner on the sideline with an injury. Coach Galen Zimmerman did not act surprised that Gotta and Nick Tyndall had good games.

"We knew coming in that we had a couple of guys who can go," Zimmerman said. "(Gotta) still needs to develop more, but he has the talent."

With the victory, Dripping Springs helped District 26-6A go 9-1 in the playoffs through three rounds.

Central Texas playoff schedule

Class 6A DI

Lake Travis (11-2) vs. Westake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, The Pfield, Pflugerville

Class 6A DII

Dripping Springs (11-2) vs. Cibolo Steele (12-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Alamodome

Class 5A DI

Liberty Hill (9-4) vs. Alamo Heights or S.A. Pieper, site, time TBD

Class 4A DII

Wimberley (13-0) vs. Sinton (10-2-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, SW Legacy Stadium, Von Ormy

Class 3A DI

Blanco (11-2) vs Edna (10-2-1), 7 pm Friday, Bastrop Memorial Stadium

