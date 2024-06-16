Advertisement

Dripping Springs' Henley Anderson among three weekend commits for Texas volleyball team

danny davis, austin american-statesman
Dripping Springs outside hitter Henley Anderson sends the ball over the net for the Tigers as Lake Travis leaps to defend, Sept. 19, 2023.
In a few months, the Texas volleyball team will begin its quest for a third straight national championship. The focus for the Longhorns this weekend, though, was about the 2026 season and beyond.

Henley Anderson, a rising junior at nearby Dripping Springs High, announced on Sunday that she will continue her volleyball career at UT. A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Anderson is considered to be a top prospect in the Class of 2026.

As a freshman and sophomore, Anderson was named the All-Central Texas Player of the Year by the Austin American-Statesman. This past season, Anderson averaged 4.8 kills per set while also accumulating 395 digs, 60 aces and 51 blocks for a Dripping Springs team that reached the Class 6A regional finals. Anderson and the Tigers won a state championship in 2022.

Anderson recently earned a spot on Team USA's U-19 team. She will compete in next month's NORCECA Girls U19 Continental Championship in Honduras.

Anderson joins Genevieve Harris, a setter from North Carolina, and Ohio-raised libero Emma Cugino in UT's 2026 recruiting class. Harris committed to Texas on Saturday while Cugino pledged on Sunday. Like Anderson, Harris will compete for a gold medal with Team USA's U-19 team in July.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Trio of high school prospects commit to Texas volleyball team