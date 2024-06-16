Dripping Springs' Henley Anderson among three weekend commits for Texas volleyball team

Dripping Springs outside hitter Henley Anderson sends the ball over the net for the Tigers as Lake Travis leaps to defend, Sept. 19, 2023.

In a few months, the Texas volleyball team will begin its quest for a third straight national championship. The focus for the Longhorns this weekend, though, was about the 2026 season and beyond.

Henley Anderson, a rising junior at nearby Dripping Springs High, announced on Sunday that she will continue her volleyball career at UT. A 6-foot-3 outside hitter, Anderson is considered to be a top prospect in the Class of 2026.

As a freshman and sophomore, Anderson was named the All-Central Texas Player of the Year by the Austin American-Statesman. This past season, Anderson averaged 4.8 kills per set while also accumulating 395 digs, 60 aces and 51 blocks for a Dripping Springs team that reached the Class 6A regional finals. Anderson and the Tigers won a state championship in 2022.

Anderson recently earned a spot on Team USA's U-19 team. She will compete in next month's NORCECA Girls U19 Continental Championship in Honduras.

Anderson joins Genevieve Harris, a setter from North Carolina, and Ohio-raised libero Emma Cugino in UT's 2026 recruiting class. Harris committed to Texas on Saturday while Cugino pledged on Sunday. Like Anderson, Harris will compete for a gold medal with Team USA's U-19 team in July.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Trio of high school prospects commit to Texas volleyball team