Drinkwitz: QB Brady Cook, WR Luther Burden questionable for Missouri football's game vs. Vanderbilt

Several key Missouri football players will carry an injury designation into the Tigers' SEC-opening trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Quarterback Brady Cook, wide receiver Luther Burden III and defensive end Darius Robinson all are questionable for the Tigers' game against Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon in Music City, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced during his weekly media availability Tuesday.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who sat out the entire game Saturday, also appears to be questionable, as Drinkwitz said the team will observe how he practices over the next couple of days.

Tight end Brett Norfleet and cornerback Dreyden Norwood also are questionable. Wide receiver Mekhi Miller is out for the matchup against the Commodores.

Cook carried a knee injury into the Tigers' win over Memphis, which took Mizzou to its first 4-0 start to a season since 2013.

Burden went down in the third quarter against Memphis with what appeared to be cramp but came back in to finish the game.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Brady Cook, Luther Burden questionable for Missouri football's game vs. Vanderbilt