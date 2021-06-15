'Drink water' - Ronaldo shuns coca-cola bottles

Ronaldo has built a reputation as one of the hardest workers in the game, taking his fitness obsessions to another level in order to push his top playing days well into his late 30s.

In a move likely to anger the sponsor, the Juventus and Portugal forward glanced to the side before moving two glass bottles away from his position and saying "drink water" to the media while his microphone was still turned off before disapprovingly saying: "Coca-Cola!".