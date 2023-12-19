THE DRILL: Zach Hayenga is an impact player for Worthington

Dec. 19—WORTHINGTON — For many athletes, competition at the high school varsity level can be a bit intimidating at first.

Worthington High School senior Zach Hayenga remembers those days two years ago as a sophomore.

"I've grown so much," Hayenga said. "Compared to my 10th grade year, I was scared and I was so nervous every game. But I just kind of learned that it's just basketball. I'm playing the sport that I've been playing my whole life. So I've just got to let myself play and not think so much about it."

Hayenga has blossomed into a confident player and leader. He is an athletic, sharp-shooting guard for the Trojans and a player with a lot of experience, having been playing basketball for as long as he can remember.

He also represents the latest chapter in a successful and well-known basketball family.

"I'm so glad I did (grow up in a basketball family) because it got me into (the sport) so early, so I've just been able to work at it for so long," Hayenga said. "It's just really nice growing up in a basketball family."

For a long time in Worthington, the Hayenga name has been synonymous with basketball excellence. Zach's aunt is Rosalie Hayenga-Hostikka, the head women's basketball coach at Minnesota West and a former great player there. Then there's his older sister, Olivia, who is currently setting records at the collegiate level.

Hayenga said he is pretty competitive with Olivia and whether it's shooting drills or games of one-on-one, the level of competition has grown over the years.

As far as who wins more of the time?

"I would say I win about everything," Hayenga joked. "But if you ask her, that might be a different answer."

A benefit from that competition and from having a star basketball sibling is that they can both learn from each other and draw influence from each other's games.

"I would say it definitely helped me strive to be better because she obviously was National Player of the Year last year," Hayenga said. "So it just wants me to become the best I can."

Hayenga's junior season was a highlight for him as his team won 21 games before losing to Mankato East in the Section 2AAA championship game. This season, he hopes the Trojans can take it a step further as he continues to work hard and improve his game.

So far in Hayenga's senior campaign, he and the Trojans are off to a good start. The team is 4-1 and Hayenga is averaging 22.6 points per game. A couple of early highlights for Hayenga includes a 30-point game against Southwest Minnesota Christian Dec. 5 and a 31-point gem against Windom Area Dec. 12.

Following what could be a very promising basketball season, Hayenga will participate in track and field in the spring. After high school, Hayenga said he would like to play basketball in college.

This week's Drill subject was recently interviewed at a WHS basketball practice. Hayenga's full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: What were some of your first basketball memories growing up?

ANSWER: "My earliest memories of getting into basketball are probably just watching NBA teams play. I remember my favorite player has always been Steph Curry, so just watching him in like 2014-2015, that got me really into basketball. But I've always been kinda into it because my aunt and my family are into basketball."

QUESTION: In your time playing at WHS, what are some moments that stick out to you?

ANSWER: "Some of my favorite memories are definitely last year with our team. That was probably the most fun I've had playing basketball, making it to the section championship and everything."

QUESTION: What were some goals you set out for yourself heading into this season?

ANSWER: "(It was) more so just team goals. Just want to make it back to at least where we were last year, hopefully make it to state that's obviously the goal, but mostly just team goals this year."