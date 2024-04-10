THE DRILL: Trojan Mathias Noble knows the game of baseball well

Apr. 9—WORTHINGTON — It is often said that baseball is one of the toughest sports out there to play.

It's a sport that's nearly impossible to fully master, considering the fact that the greatest hitter who ever lived on average only hit the ball four out of 10 times. Baseball definitely has more than its share of challenges.

But for Mathias Noble, the senior middle infielder for the Trojans, the challenge of playing baseball is one of his favorite parts of doing it. He seems to embrace it.

"My favorite parts of baseball would probably be the personal along with the team success that you can get. And also, it's not an easy sport, so it's almost like a challenge to get past the hard parts and succeed."

It helps that Noble grew up around baseball. His father Josh and his older brother Isaiah both played the sport at WHS and Noble's first memories in the sport are of him practicing with his dad and playing with his older brother.

He said all that experience from a very young age helped him get better and it is now culminating with his final season with the Trojans.

WHS, under new leadership at head coach this year, is in the very early stages of its season with a 1-1 record. An expectation for the team going into the season was to steadily improve throughout and hopefully be peaking at the right time later in the year.

"Our expectation, I think we're just going to try and get better and play it one game at a time," he said. "I think we're always looking to improve as we play, but we're not going to go in thinking we're gonna win every single game. We're just gonna take one game at a time, and make sure we're staying confident and working hard."

Noble is a solid player both at the plate and in the field. He is primarily a second baseman, but sometimes plays shortstop as well. He is also a leader for the team, who especially now as a veteran is active in keeping teammates accountable and being a good role model for the younger players.

Noble also excelled for the Trojans soccer team. He was an all-Big South Conference honorable mention in the fall and he helped lead the Trojans back to state.

A couple of things Noble wants to get out of his final high school sports season are to just have fun and continue to succeed. Once that chapter of his life is behind him, he plans on attending Colorado State University in the fall to study business, finance and marketing.

The full video of Noble can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: What's your strategy during an at bat? What goes through your mind when you're at the plate?

ANSWER: "So when I'm at the plate or at bat, I always try to just make sure I'm staying confident, and almost, not in a cocky way, in my head, I'm like, 'I'm going to hit this ball no matter what.' And I always try to get, if you throw strikes early, I'm gonna swing on them.

QUESTION: When you look back at your career at Worthington High School, what sticks out to you so far?

ANSWER: "For my senior career in sports, I would say, I've just always tried to work hard and improve and everything that I do, that I've never really dropped slack. And I always want to be a good role model to all the younger kids."

QUESTION: Will you do any sports in college after high school?

ANSWER: "For sports in college, I'm not planning on going into a team. However, at Colorado, there is a club baseball team that I would possibly look forward to getting into."