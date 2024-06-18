THE DRILL: MCC's Rachael Huso is a state tourney mainstay in golf

Jun. 18—SLAYTON — She just completed her sophomore year of high school, yet she's already emerged as one of the top golfers in southwest Minnesota.

Murray County Central's Rachael Huso has become a state tournament mainstay over the past few years, recently making her third state golf appearance.

Her rise to becoming one of the best area golfers is unlikely, considering she had never played golf before the seventh grade. At that time, her grandpa first got her into the game and encouraged her to go out for the sport.

"Well, when I first got into the sport, I actually didn't want to do it," Huso said "My friends and my grandpa convinced me to do it, and then I was very nervous in seventh grade to be on varsity, because I wasn't that good and I didn't take it seriously."

Since then, Huso has seen quick and steady improvement in her game as she has competed in the Class A State tournament in each of the last three years.

In 2022, as an eighth grader, she competed as part of the Rebels Section 3A championship team. At state, she finished with a two-round, 18-hole score of 230 to place 76th overall.

She saw improvement throughout her freshman season as she qualified for state individually for the first time. After placing fifth in sections, she placed 60th at state with a score of 206.

This past season as a sophomore proved to be her best one yet.

In 10 regular-season meets, she won three of them, finished second in four others and placed in the top five in all but one meet. Her nine-hole scoring average in those 10 meets was 47.5.

During the Section 3A tournament in Worthington she walked away with the section title with a final two-round score of 184. For the second time in her young career, she also helped the Rebels team win the section title.

Huso said part of her success this season stems from her dedication and practice time on the golf course.

"I feel like this season I have been practicing more, (I) have been out here more," she said. "Just more dedication and having more fun than the last season."

In the state tournament in Becker on June 12-13, Huso placed 35th overall with a score of 176. It was by far her best result at state.

With two more high school seasons yet ahead for Huso, she will look to continue the steady improvement she's been working hard for.

"I can see my game improving a lot," she said. "Just with practice, I know I can do better. If I just focus more, I know I can shoot like high 30s. I just expect myself to shoot high 30s next year."

Along with starring in golf, this week's Drill subject also competes in volleyball and basketball at MCC. Her full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: What are some of the favorite courses you've played in high school?

ANSWER: "Some of my favorite courses are definitely Worthington, where we play sections. It's just such a beautiful course. And then I also love Marshall, that's the course I did the best at. And it's also a beautiful course and it's really flat. And it's challenging, but it's nice."

QUESTION: What is the best piece of advice you've received in your athletic career?

ANSWER: "My coach always says grip and rip. Like, if you're having a rough time, just forget about it, grip and rip and move on to the next hole."

QUESTION: Who is someone that inspires you in sports?

ANSWER: "My grandpa, he inspires me a lot in sports. He took me out on the course every day in eighth grade and really got me to love this sport and just helped me with my swing."