THE DRILL: Luverne's Owen Sudenga stands out in hockey and golf

May 14—LUVERNE — In his free time, Owen Sudenga enjoys watching sports.

When he is not starring on the ice or on the golf course, the Luverne High School senior is a big Minnesota Vikings fan who likes to watch all of their games. He also follows the Minnesota Wild and watches a lot of PGA Tour events.

None of that is a big surprise considering the athlete he is. Sudenga was a standout hockey player for the Cardinals and he is currently in the middle of golf season. Both are sports he has excelled at, especially in the last two years.

In golf, Sudenga earned all-Big South Conference honors for the first time last year as a junior and he is having another good season this year.

"So sophomore year was a rough year, but last year, junior and senior year, I've improved a little bit and this year, I've been off to a pretty good start," he said.

His best meet this season came in Worthington at a Big South Division Event on April 29. In that meet, he shot a nine-hole personal best of 32 at three under par. He was the individual medalist of the event and was the only one to shoot under par.

After that, Sudenga's solid season continued as it now nears its end. At the Big South Championship meet this week in Morton, he earned all-conference honors again with a 16th-place performance.

The lefty golfer has quite a bit of experience. He began playing golf at around the second grade when his dad, Jeremy, would bring him to junior tournaments. Sudenga considers his dad to be his biggest inspiration in sports.

"One of my favorite early memories playing golf is walking 72 holes in one day with my friend, Henry Hartquist, so that's pretty memorable," he said

Prior to golf season this spring, Sudenga's prep hockey career came to an end this past winter.

He finished his career with accolades like making the all-conference team each of the last two seasons and being an honorable mention his sophomore year. He was also a central part of Luverne's continued excellence in hockey.

Sudegna especially stood out his senior year as he scored 42 goals, including eight hat-tricks, and notched 37 assists for 79 points on the season. He helped lead the talented, veteran Luverne group to a 24-3 record, the school's best mark in a decade.

A year prior, Sudenga and the Cardinals made it to the Class A State tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, a hockey memory that sticks out to him.

After high school, Sudenga will attend the University of Nebraska Lincoln and major in professional golf management. His full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: What are your favorite parts of playing golf?

ANSWER: "My favorite parts of playing golf for probably playing a sunset round at Luverne Country Club. I don't know, the vibes are nice, it's my favorite part."

QUESTION: What have been some of your favorite golf courses you've been to outside of Luverne?

ANSWER: "So Windsong up in Independence Minnesota is probably my favorite golf course, I played that. And then there's a new golf course they built in Nebraska, I believe called Landmand, so that's really nice."

QUESTION: What is the best piece of advice you've received in your athletic career?

ANSWER: "The best piece of advice I received that I didn't believe at the time was to enjoy it because it goes fast. I didn't really believe how fast it really went."