THE DRILL: Luverne's Elliot Domagala is a good ballplayer and a fun teammate

Jun. 4—LUVERNE — When Elliot Domagala was asked to share something unique about himself, he gave a genuine and, perhaps, surprising answer.

"Something that other people might not know about me is that I love to spend time (at) little kids camps in all three (sports), baseball, hockey, football," he said. "Anyone needs help, I'm kind of always there. I like to be there, run it and help little kids."

One of the reasons why he enjoys helping out at those kids camps is simple.

"I want them to be better than me," he said.

Domagala's role as a mentor in a way shows the kind of player he is both on and off the field. On the field he excels as an athlete and off it, he is a good teammate to be around.

He is part of a Luverne High School baseball team with a high amount of team chemistry. That is largely because it's a close-knit group that has played together since their first days playing baseball as kids.

All of those years playing together is now leading to success, and Domagala said it's creating a fun environment for him and the team.

"Team chemistry is high," he said. "They have a lot of fun on the field. Me and my outfielders, every time we get an out, we do a little celebration, just with each other laughing and having fun and just playing with the same guys we always played with."

Like many of his high school teammates, Domagala started playing baseball at a young age. His first memories of the sport include playing little league tournaments with his longtime teammates and friends.

Nowadays, his favorite part of the game still includes that same group of guys and traveling to games with them. He is also a big fan of hitting.

It showed during this spring campaign, as he finished it with 26 hits and a .406 batting average. He also scored 27 runs. Prior to that, he was recognized with all-Big South Conference honors as a junior.

A member of the varsity squad since 10th grade, Domagala has been part of a team with a sustained level of success. In the past four years, the Cardinals went a combined 53-21 and have been a section contender every year.

The Cardinals' season came to an end on Monday, but they still had a good year with a 17-7 final record.

Along with excelling on the baseball field, Domagala was a star football and hockey player for LHS. In hockey, he was an all-Big South Conference level player each of the last two seasons for successful Cardinal teams as well.

Being involved in multiple sports has helped him grow both as an athlete and as a person.

"I would say sports have helped me a lot in my career," Domagala said. "I'm a pretty good athlete, I like to think. I played three sports and was pretty good at all of them, but also just hanging out with people, meeting new people and being a leader and just having fun with whoever's on your team."

With high school graduation now behind him, Domagala has the rest of the amateur baseball season ahead of him this summer with the Redbirds, another example of baseball success in Luverne.

Domagala wants to keep playing baseball in college, but is still narrowing down his choices. His full video can be found at dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview:

QUESTION: How would you describe the type of hitter you are?

ANSWER: "I would say, first pitch fastball that I see in the zone, I kind of smash it. Otherwise, I ... kind of like curveballs coming at me too, and I can kind of hit everywhere."

QUESTION: How do you think your teammates would describe you?

ANSWER: "I'd say my teammates describe me as definitely like a fun guy, always laughing and always having fun. I kind of like to mess around a little bit, but when I need to be serious, I do."

QUESTION: What are some of your favorite hobbies outside of sports?

ANSWER: Favorite hobbies in the free time, I would say hunting and fishing. I love to do those two things pretty much any weekend — anytime free with the guys here. We've been going on some fishing trips and just having some fun outside of baseball. I like to golf as well, and I like to spend time with my family at our lake."