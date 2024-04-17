THE DRILL: Keagan Polzine is a standout pitcher for Adrian/Ellsworth

Apr. 16—ADRIAN — Adrian/Ellsworth pitcher Keagan Polzine loves to strike people out.

The senior at Adrian High School is in his second year as a starting pitcher for the Dragons and he has a strategy for how to quickly get ahead in a count, which for him then often leads to strikeouts.

"I like to start off with a fastball and if they swing at that, then go to a curveball, and then another curveball in the dirt and that normally gets them (out)," he said.

He considers the curveball to be his signature pitch and he's been working on developing it since his freshman year. It has since become a very effective weapon in his pitching arsenal and along with that, he looks to focus on his fastball and changeup more this year.

Polzine experienced a breakout season last year as a junior, where he made The Globe's all-area baseball team. He pitched 40 and one-third innings for the Dragons, collected 46 strikeouts and had a 3.12 earned run average.

He then picked up where he left off to start this season. In A/E's season-opening win over MACCRAY, he pitched five innings, struck out nine batters and allowed only two earned runs.

Polzine also bats for the Dragons and he said he can tell when a certain pitch is coming because of his experience on the pitcher's mound.

Along with starring on the field for the Dragons, Polzine is also one of the team's leaders. As one of only a few seniors on the team, he has continued to step into a leadership role and he's grown in that role since last year.

"I was a little bit scared to talk last year, but now this year, I'm not scared because I'm the oldest guy on the team, and I just like to tell people what to do," he said.

After the Dragons' season-opening win, they've stumbled a bit since as they start the season with a 1-3 record. Last year, they went 5-14 and lost in the first round of the Section 3A playoffs to R-T-R.

Despite graduating some good seniors last year, like Quentin Wolf, Reece Carlson, and Andy Rahe, Polzine would like to see the team host a playoff game this year. He also wants to have fun in general throughout his final high school sports season.

Polzine's baseball journey began at a very young age, starting off in T-ball at around five years old. He said that his four brothers were influential in getting him into playing sports as a kid.

Along with baseball, Polzine also played basketball for the Dragons in the winter. His full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: Who inspires you in sports?

ANSWER: "The person who inspires me in sports is my older brother Cody. He always played baseball and always wanted me to play too, so I just kept at it."

QUESTION: What's the best advice you've received in your athletic career?

ANSWER: "My best advice I've gotten is to not take it for granted and I always have fun with it."

QUESTION: Outside of school and sports, what do you like to do in your free time?

ANSWER: "In my free time I like to go golfing and hang out with friends and just have fun in general."