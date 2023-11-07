THE DRILL: Jordan Samuelsson continues his love for basketball at Minnesota West

Nov. 7—WORTHINGTON — Jordan Samuelsson has always loved the game of basketball.

The sophomore guard at Minnesota West Community and Technical College is from Stockholm, Sweden whose basketball journey began from a very young age. One of his biggest reasons for loving the game comes from his family.

Samuelsson's father was a coach who worked with high-level players for many years and his three brothers all played basketball. Growing up in a sports household like that definitely made things competitive between Samuelsson and his brothers.

"It's always been competitive," he said. "I've always looked up to my brothers and they never took it easy on me. They always were hard on me even though they're way older than me."

After growing up and playing basketball in Sweden from age five until 19, Samuelsson moved to the United States in 2021 and began transitioning to basketball, and life, in a different country.

"I got used to (the transition) pretty quick, but in the first (few) games, they were fast-paced games, so I got tired pretty quick, but I'm kind of used to it now," he said.

Since coming to the U.S., he started playing basketball at Minnesota North College-Vermillion during the 2022-23 season. That is when he played for Dan Tharp, the head coach there at the time. Samuelsson said that just in his time playing basketball in America, his game has evolved quite a bit.

"I've improved a lot in the past few years as a basketball player, especially since I met coach Tharp, he taught me a lot of stuff," he said. "And I'm happy with my basketball IQ too."

While at Vermillion last season as a freshman, Samuelsson played in all 25 of the team's games, starting in 24 of them and he was fourth on the team in total points scored with 128.

Heading into this season, Tharp left Vermillion to take over as the head coach at Minnesota West. He brought Samuelsson and teammate Jordan Sinclair with him to a Bluejays roster with a completely new look. With that move, Samuelsson was again making a transition in life and in basketball. Now in the early stages of the season, he has enjoyed getting to know his new teammates in Worthington.

"It's been great," Sanuelsson said. "I came here and didn't really know what to expect, but everybody has been very nice to me, so it's been great."

In the team's season-opening doubleheader against Sisseton Wahpeton College on Oct 3-4, Samuelsson already made an impact for Minnesota West. In the first game, he led the team in scoring with 15 points and also got four steals on defense. In the second game, he scored 10 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting from the field.

This week's Drill subject will look to keep making an impact for the new-look Bluejays. His full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: What do you think it takes to be a good guard in basketball?

ANSWER: "First of all, to be a good guard, or for any player, it starts with having a good work ethic I think. But as a guard, you need to be able to shoot, score on all three levels, read the game, see the game and just (have) high basketball IQ."

QUESTION: What are some of your hobbies outside of basketball?

ANSWER: "Basketball is a big part of my life, but other than that I like reading books and just hanging out with my friends and stuff like that."