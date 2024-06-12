THE DRILL: Golf is a lifelong passion for Nathan Kueny

Jun. 11—FULDA — The game of golf has always been Nathan Kueny's biggest passion.

It's a sport the recent graduate from Fulda High School has been playing his whole life, dating back to when he was a little kid playing with plastic clubs.

That's where his passion for the game began. As a kid, he was always out on the golf course on early mornings with his parents learning the game and continuously getting better.

"In sixth grade, when I started taking seriously, I would make my mom take me to the courts at like, 6 a.m. every morning just to play nine (holes) and I remember getting fatigued through like seven holes," he said. "But then you know, started to play, you get through 15 and then you go to 18, but yeah, I just loved the game."

All that time spent on the golf course throughout his childhood led to where Kueny's game is at now.

This week, he will be competing in the Class A state golf tournament in Becker representing HLOF/WWG. He qualifyed for state for the second-straight year after placing third in the Section 3A tournament with a two-round 18-hole score of 160.

At the state tournament last year, Kueny placed 26th with a final two-round score of 159. Last year was also Kueny's first year at Fulda High School, having moved there from Sioux Central. He came into a Coyotes golf team that already featured a state tourney mainstay in Sawyer Drent, who was a big influence on him.

Kueny considers that time when he moved to Fulda to be the point where his game evolved the most, largely because of being on a team with another quality golfer.

"...He was like, the first time I had a legit golfer who would go out and break 80 and challenge me, that was that was a big turning point for my career just because I wasn't the number one guy I guess, you know, I had to earn it," he said. "So that was just, it really pushed me forward to be the best player I could be. That's where I noticed the most change in my game."

Kueny is a pretty consistent golfer who has a number of shots in his arsenal. He said he's been hitting his tee shots well, along with chipping onto the green and improved putting that's come a long way for him.

He has seven wins so far this season with state being the final meet of his high school golf career as he looks to use his previous experience competing against the best golfers to help him to a better result this year.

After high school, Kueny will attend Eastern Kentucky University for their professional golf management program. As he continues to pursue his passion of golf after high school, this week's Drill subject said his biggest goal is to be a professional swing coach or even a pro player in the future.

Kueny's full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: Do you watch a lot of pro golf? Are there any players you model your game after?

ANSWER: "I watch a lot of professional tournaments for sure whenever they're on. My favorite golfer is Jordan Spieth, I like following him. He's a roller coaster of a golfer to watch, that's for sure. But yeah, I've also read a lot of mental books, so like "Golf Is Not the Game of Perfect." I don't know the author, but that's a good one. And there was this one, "The Pressure Principle," this guy interviewed Luke Donald, and he just, you know, took us through how simple it is. I guess it just kind of dumbed down the mental game and it's the same stuff. You know, you go out on the ranch and hit these shots of 200 yards. Well, in a meet, it's gonna be the same thing, you just got to commit to it. So yeah, that's a big part of where I get my mental training from."

QUESTION: Who inspires you in sports?

ANSWER: "Probably my dad. He ran a lot of track, and he's just got, he's got a good perseverance and mindset. He's always you know, just 'Nathan just trust it.' Positive energy is what he tells me all year, especially when I'm struggling. It's just a 'Hey, it'll turn eventually, you'll start making some putts and things will start going your way, you just got to keep grinding and keep going and you know, it'll happen.' So yeah, my dad would be my biggest inspiration, I guess."

QUESTION: What's the best piece of advice you've received in your athletic career?

ANSWER: "It's probably, it's a Yoda quote from Star Wars. It's 'Do or do not, there is no try,' which means just to commit to everything you do 100%. Whether you did pull it off or not, it doesn't matter. Yeah, just full commitment to what you're doing and see how far it can get you.