THE DRILL: Belle Smidt is one of many leaders for Luverne's softball team

May 28—LUVERNE — The Luverne High School softball team has seen a recent run of success over the last several years.

The Cardinals have come close to making state in the past, advancing to the section championship twice in the last five seasons, but they haven't quite been able to punch their ticket. This year's Cardinal team could be the one to get it done.

They currently hold an 18-5 record on the season and are potentially two wins away from the Section 3AA title.

The roster propelling Luverne to this successful season is one that features many strong leaders, and one of the most notable is senior Belle Smidt.

Smidt is the team's catcher, which is a new role for her this season, having previously played center field. It was a transition that was more difficult than expected at first, but she has since adjusted to her new role quite well.

"I improved quite a bit from the beginning of the season and personally I think, not only just position wise, but also being a teammate wise," she said. "I was really focused on how I was as a player and I really just had to set that aside and I really had to look at how (I am) as a teammate, and that really helped me improve throughout the season, because I wasn't just focused on me as an individual."

Softball has always been a part of Smidt's life, playing the sport for as long as she can remember. Along with softball, Smidt was also on the Cardinals volleyball team throughout high school.

"I started really getting into softball because my dad just kind of signed me up for anything," she said. "And when I moved to Luverne, I really highlighted softball, volleyball and dance, but I don't do (dance) anymore."

She's been a varsity starter since her sophomore year and has always been an impact player for her team. As a sophomore, she was an all-Big South Conference small school honorable mention before making the all-conference team as a junior last year.

Smidt said this season has been a bit up and down for her, especially at the plate. She's been working on continuing to improve her hitting throughout the season and she still put together a very solid season at the plate. In 79 at bats, she has 36 hits, good for a .456 batting average.

From a team perspective, Smidt says this season has gone well, despite a bit of a shaky start. The Cardinals were 5-3 in the first eight games, but during that stretch came an April 20 tournament in Morris that Smidt believes was a turning point for the team.

"That tournament definitely was a turnaround for our team," she said. "We just came off of a couple of losses and we really just bounced back. Maurer really just said, 'this is a fun tournament, so play like we're having fun.' And we definitely saw how we could play when we had fun and that was probably the best we've ever played."

Since then, the team has been rolling, winning 13 of its last 15 games, including two-straight wins in the section tournament to put them in contention for the section title.

"I think it went a lot better than many thought," Smidt said about the season. "I personally thought it was not gonna go as well. And I think we're very much a team that just came out of nowhere, which is really great."

Smidt plans on attending Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall for elementary education.

To see the full video of this week's Drill subject, visit dglobe.com. Here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: On a team full of leaders, what is your leadership role on the team?

ANSWER: "Leadership, I feel like is our whole team, which is great. Our team is full of people who are competitive and want to compete and having a bunch of leaders is way more important than having one just because we all are trying to give each other advice and that improves the entire team in all. The type of leader I am, I would say that I'm just I love to talk, so if it's communicating what's going on on the field, or how the pitcher's pitching the ball, it's just, I love to communicate with the team."

QUESTION: Who is someone in your life that inspires you in sports?

ANSWER: "Someone who inspires me in sports, I really don't have a specific one. Who inspires me as a player is definitely coach Maurer, and just my whole team. It's so inspiring to see all the people come together, and Maurer just is so supportive of everything you do."

QUESTION: What is something unique about you that most other people may not know about?

ANSWER: "A unique fact about myself? This is always the one thing I use in two truths and a lie is I can say all of the presidents in numerical order by last name. And I also sing at our church."