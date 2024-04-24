THE DRILL: Andrew Mulder continues to look forward

Apr. 23—WORTHINGTON — Nearly two years ago, Andrew Mulder's life and playing career took a bit of an unexpected turn.

In the summer of 2022, Mulder tore his ACL during an AAU basketball tournament. He was heading into his junior year at Worthington High School at the time and the injury kept him out for nearly nine months. He wound up sitting out the start of basketball season that winter.

Throughout his recovery process, Mulder took inspiration from his older brother Will, who previously went through the same injury.

"My biggest inspiration in sports would be my brother," he said. "I followed in his path pretty much the exact same way he did when it came to even an injury that kind of hindered my life a little bit, he went through the same one. So it was really nice to have someone to talk me through, as someone who went through everything that I've gone through."

After coming back near the end of his junior basketball season, Mulder then moved on to his second sport of golf in the spring, where he played the full season.

"It was a lot like a round a golf, you know, you have that one bad hole and it's like, you have to recover from that and you have to look to the next part of your life," Mulder said about his recovery process. "And just keeping that mindset of looking forward and keeping that kind of positive energy, I kind of kept that throughout my entire therapy sessions and coming back into basketball."

Mulder then went his senior year at WHS, where he played a full basketball season the fall and was an essential player and leader for the Trojans all year.

Now, his final high school golf season is underway and he considers the biggest strengths of his game at this point to be his chipping, which he said has definitely saved him a few times, along with his tee shots. He believes his game is coming together pretty well so far this season.

Mulder has been playing the game of golf for more than a decade, so he understands not just the ability to improve his game, but also the tough mental side of the game.

"One of the biggest parts of the mental game in golf is being able to go on to the next hole and forget about what happened on the last hole, and that the only shot that matters is the shot that you're on, and that's a big focus for me," he said.

A big Mulder has for himself is to make all-Big South Conference, an honor he narrowly missed out on last year. He would also like to see either the team or himself as an individual make it to state later on.

After high school, Mulder said he wants to continue playing golf in college and that he's gotten some offers from schools to do so, but he is currently undecided on where to go.

His full video can be found on dglobe.com, but here is a sample of our interview.

QUESTION: What are some of your first memories of getting into sports?

ANSWER: "First memories in sports would definitely be probably basketball, just building a connection with the guys that I ended up playing my entire life with. And those guys, you know, I played probably eight or nine years with those guys, and so we really created a bond. And then here at the golf course, I would just say, being out with my family, just playing rounds of golf with them practicing is good memories."

QUESTION: If there was any golf course that you would love to play or visit, what would it be?

ANSWER: "I would definitely have to say Augusta. That is definitely one of my one of my peak courses where you know, it would just be an honor to play there, but probably a little bit more local would be Willow Run (Sioux Falls). I really liked that course, it's got a lot of nice stuff, and this course (Worthington), I mean, this course is pretty good for our town and I love playing this course."

QUESTION: What's the best piece of advice you've received in your athletic career?

ANSWER: "The best piece of advice I've received is just that looking forward and being positive. And you can't win anything if you have a bad attitude, and that's probably the best piece of advice that I've gotten."