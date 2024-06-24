Drifting event coming to Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drifting fans rejoice, an event this weekend will let you ride along and more.

The Stormont Vail Events Center is hosting Saturday Slides, a drifting event, this weekend. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29.

“Join us for an adrenaline-pumping day of drifting, ride-along’s and exciting competitions,” Stormont Vail Events Center wrote on Facebook. “Whether you’re a seasoned driver or a spectator, this event promises high-octane action and fun for everyone. Come experience the thrill of the track and enjoy a fantastic day out at SATURDAY SLIDES!”

Registration will be in person at the event. Admission costs:

$100 for drivers

$20 for spectators

Kids 10 years and under and under are free

Drivers must wear jeans or a fire suit, have no open-toe shoes or shorts, have a DOT-rated or better helmet, have factory seatbelts or harnesses and have seats that are properly mounted to the floor.

Vehicles should have:

no excessive rust

have a 4-point roll bar

have no fluid leaks, have no suspension issues

have all lug nuts, have proper battery tie-downs and terminals

have secure seat mounts

no broken windshields

have a firm brake pedal

have a brake and master sock

have a fire extinguisher within reach of the driver

have full exhaust or mufflers, straight pipes are discouraged unless you have a turbo.



For more information on Saturday Slides, click here.

