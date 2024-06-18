Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: Odds and what to know ahead of UFC 305 title fight

Dricus Du Plessis will make his first middleweight title defense in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 305 with Israel Adesanya, who looks to become a three-time champion in the division.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya preview

Du Plessis, No. 1 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings, won the belt in a debated split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in January. The South African is undefeated inside the octagon, and will attempt to solidify his title reign with a first defense.

No. 3-ranked Adesanya ends his hiatus from MMA competition after 11 months. “The Last Stylebender” hasn’t seen action since September, where he lost the belt to Strickland at UFC 293 and saw his second run at titleholder come to an just five months after reclaiming it from Alex Pereira.

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya odds

DraftKings released the odds for the bout, with the challenger Adesanya opening up as a slight -155 favorite over champion Du Plessis, who’s a +130 underdog.

How to watch Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024

Where: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Broadcast/streaming: ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

