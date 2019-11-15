Dribble, dribble, dribble: What Shaq & Barkley think about Melo to Portland

Carmelo to Portland. By now you've heard. 

Dwight Jaynes will tell you why it's a good move, Tom Haberstroh will proceed with caution and Jamie Hudson and Mike Richman will break it all down for you.

But really, you're all wondering: What do Shaq and Charles Barkley think of the move?

Well, you're in luck:

Barkley's point about the ball being dominated by Trail Blazer guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum is a fair point. It will be an interesting transition to see how Melo finds a way to mesh with the duo who has played their whole career together and how those pieces come together inside Terry Stotts system. 

