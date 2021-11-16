Drew Valentine replacing Porter Moser as Loyola-Chicago's head coach

Drew Valentine hired as Loyola-Chicago's new head coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Loyola Ramblers have a new head men’s basketball coach, as Drew Valentine will take over the team after the departure of former head coach Porter Moser.

Valentine spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Loyola. During that time, the Ramblers reached the NCAA Tournament on two occasions, including their Final Four run in the 2018 tournament and their Sweet 16 run this season.

According to the school, Valentine, 29, is now the youngest head coach in NCAA Division I men’s basketball.

“It is an absolute honor to be named head men’s basketball coach at Loyola University Chicago,” Valentine said in a statement. “We will continue to do things the right way, with character and passion! The vision and standard that Coach Moser established will forever remain a part of the culture.

Moser, who had been Loyola’s head coach for 10 seasons, left the school earlier this month to take over as the head basketball coach at Oklahoma after the retirement of Lon Kruger.

Valentine played his college basketball at Oakland, averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his four-year career at the school. He was later an assistant coach at the school before being hired by the Ramblers.

Valentine’s brother Denzel is currently a forward for the Chicago Bulls.