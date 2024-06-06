Drew Tolfree and Drew Diehl combine for no-hitter as Lansing Catholic wins regional semifinal 9-0

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic’s baseball team is heading to its third straight regional title after junior Drew Tolfree and senior Drew Diehl threw a combined no-hitter against Central Montcalm. Tolfree threw 66 pitches over five innings and collected nine strikeouts while only allowing one walk. Diehl finished in the final two innings with two punch outs.

“Oh man, they were dealing!” Jack Grill said. “Both of them combined for a combined no-no, we’ll take it.”

“Drew junior and Drew senior they are a great one-two punch,” Trey Bauer said. “They have got be one of the best one-two punches in Division Three. We know anytime we can get both of them in one game we’re gonna be sitting pretty, very nicely.”

After getting an early 1-0 lead, the Cougars also had a massive five-run fifth inning that helped them put the game away. Ty Trahey went 2-5, Jack Grill was 2-4 with 2RBI, followed by Patrick Doyle who was 2-3 with 1RBI, and Drew Diehl went 2-3 with 1RBI. Lucas Payne, Alex Fernandez, and Drew Tolfree also had RBI for Lansing Catholic.

The Cougars will now face Jackson Lumen Christi in the regional final on Saturday, June 8th at 10 a.m. at Rockford High School.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.