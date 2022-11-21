Drew Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga rolling past No. 4 Kentucky for huge bounce back win

Drew Timme led Gonzaga to a dominant win over Kentucky on Sunday night in Spokane. (James Snook/USA Today)

Gonzaga bounced right back on Sunday night.

The Bulldogs, just days after they were blown out by No. 11 Texas in a wild upset, flew past No. 4 Kentucky for a dominant 88-72 win in Spokane.

Gonzaga didn’t waste any time, either, in what is the first of a home-and-home series with Kentucky. The Bulldogs opened the game on a huge 19-6 run, which quickly ballooned into a 16-point lead at the break. They shut down Kentucky offensively, holding them to just 25% from the field in the first half and 0-of-10 from the 3-point line. It was only thanks to Oscar Tshiebwe, who dropped 14 points and had seven rebounds in the first half, that Kentucky stayed remotely in the game.

"We missed every shot," Kentucky coach John Calipari said, via the Louisville Courier Journal's Ryan Black, while calling their first half performance "embarrassing."

"You don't have to make them all, you just can't miss them all ... Gonzaga played well."

Though Kentucky cut the game to just five points early in the second half, it didn’t last long. Drew Timme sparked another quick run to push their lead back to double digits before Rasir Bolton put went on a solo 7-0 run while holding the Wildcats scoreless in the final three minutes to seal the 16-point win.

While Gonzaga has already more than proven it can run with anyone in the country, Sunday’s win is even more impressive considering how bad the Bulldogs looked on Wednesday night. Texas completely shut them down in Austin en route to a 93-74 win behind 26 points from Tyrese Hunter. The Bulldogs had 20 turnovers in that contest, too.

Timme finished with 22 points and seven rebounds while shooting 9-of-13 from the field in the win for Gonzaga on Sunday night, which improves to 3-1 on the year. Bolton dropped 24 points in the win, 10 of which came in the final stretch, and shot 4-of-8 from behind the arc, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for the Bulldogs.

Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Cason Wallace added 14 points. Antonio Reeves was the only other Wildcats player to score in double figures, putting up 10 points off the bench. They shot just 39.1% from the field as a team, while Gonzaga shot 56.4%.

Kentucky has now lost twice in three games, following a double overtime loss to Michigan State earlier this week in the Champions Classic.