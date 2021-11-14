Drew Timme leads No. 1 Gonzaga past No. 5 Texas 86-74

Top-ranked Gonzaga was too much for No. 5 Texas. The Zags controlled the game from the start taking down the Horns 86-74.

Texas is now 0-12 all-time versus No. 1 teams. Gonzaga has not lost a home game since 2018.

The Texas frontcourt had no answer for star forward Drew Timme. Timme scored 37 points on 15 of 19 shooting. The Texas natives 37 points was his career-high.

For this team to reach their lofty preseason expectations, the frontcourt has to play better.

Timmy Allen played well for Texas as he paced the Horns with 18 points and six rebounds.

Kentucky transfer Devin Askew was another bright spot for the Longhorns. Askew showed off his toughness and ability to get to the basket late in the game, providing a bit of a late spark.

Chris Beard does not see this loss as the end of the world.

Chris Beard: "We felt a great responsibility to play a good game tonight. It wasn’t for lack of effort, our guys were dialed in. It’s a hurt locker room right now. But we’ll be back, I promise you that. We’ll be back." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 14, 2021

Texas will look to bounce back against Northern Colorado on Wednesday.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.