Drew Thorpe to make MLB debut on Tuesday in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are expected to recall right-handed pitcher Drew Thorpe before Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, manager Pedro Grifol announced on Sunday. Thorpe will be the fourth pitcher to make their MLB debut for the White Sox this season.

Pedro Grifol announces that Drew Thorpe is being called up to the majors. He's penciled in to start on Tuesday. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) June 9, 2024

“I’ve seen his last couple outings. I always watch these guys on video here,” said Grifol told the media on Sunday. “He’s a strike-thrower, he’s a competitor...He knows how to pitch, he’s calm and he has a really good demeanor. Looking forward to seeing him pitch at this level because he looks like a big leaguer.”

The White Sox acquired Thorpe from the San Diego Padres in the trade that sent their ace, Dylan Cease, to the West Coast.

Thorpe, 23, is the No. 85 prospect on MLB.com's top 100 list and has pitched 60 innings while posting a 1.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts for Double-A Birmingham this season.

In 2023, he made 18 starts in High-A and five starts in Double-A. Between both levels, he pitched 139.1 innings, recording a combined 2.52 ERA. At Double-A, he pitched a perfect 4-0 pitching record, earning a 1.48 ERA.

