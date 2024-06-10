Drew Thorpe is the latest pitching prospect the Chicago White Sox are taking a look at ‘for 2025 and beyond’

SEATTLE — Nick Nastrini and Jonathan Cannon have had opportunities to showcase their talents on the big stage with the Chicago White Sox this season.

Tuesday will be Drew Thorpe’s turn. The Sox are expected to call up the right-hander, a key part of the March 13 trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, to make his major-league debut in the second game of a series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Thorpe, 23, is the third-ranked prospect in the Sox organization, according to MLB.com.

In the case of Thorpe, like Nastrini and Cannon before him, manager Pedro Grifol sees calling up the prospects as opportunities for them “to feel this, to compete.”

“It gives them an opportunity to experience this,” Grifol said Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “These guys that we brought up, they are really smart guys. Once they are up here for a little bit of time, they understand the difference between the major leagues and minor leagues. If they don’t quite understand it, that’s what you have coaches for, to make sure they understand it.

“There are things that all of them will have to do to be able to become legitimate major-leaguers. For them personally it’s a great opportunity. For us as an organization, it’s paramount for us to know exactly where these guys are.”

Grifol said that look doesn’t always reveal itself in true form during the traditional September call-up period.

“It’s really tough to evaluate an organization in the middle of September — because you are only allowed a limited amount of players to come up,” Grifol said. “It’s not like before where, if you weren’t contending, you could bring in 10 guys to get a chance.

“Even then, that was dangerous. Guys could have a great September and not be exactly who they are or what they would do on a consistent basis in the major leagues. For us it’s an opportunity to evaluate and see where these guys are, and it gives our front office a real clear view and understanding of how to approach an offseason and where we are as a team for 2025 and beyond.”

The 24-year-old Nastrini, the No. 9 prospect in the organization, is 0-5 with a 8.39 ERA in six starts during two stints with the Sox this season. He was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

“I was able to really take what I learned here initially and put into practice there,” Nastrini told reporters Saturday of the benefits of his first MLB experience. “I feel like there’s so much more I need to learn here, and I’m continuously doing that, talking to (pitchers) Garrett (Crochet), (Mike Clevinger), (Erick) Fedde, just trying to pick their brains. Be as present as I can and ask questions and talk to (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz). He’s been a great help for me. Just keep chipping away.”

The 23-year-old Cannon, the No. 11 prospect in the organization, is 0-1 with a 5.94 ERA and one save in four major-league outings (three starts). He’s scheduled to start Wednesday against the Mariners.

“The biggest thing for me to work on was really attacking lefties,” Cannon said Friday of his previous time in the majors. “Coming up with a better game plan and executing that game plan. That was sort of my biggest struggle up here was getting those lefties out. I was able to work on some pitch design stuff, iron some things out. I feel good where I’m at right now.”

Thorpe will join the Sox from Double-A Birmingham, where he was 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA in 11 starts.

One of his strengths is his changeup.

“I’ve seen a lot of pitchers without a Crochet fastball that have had Hall of Fame careers and big-time careers in the major leagues,” Grifol said. “Let’s not forget about the art of pitching and mixing pitches and understanding the game and game management.”

Grifol doesn’t have any reservations about calling up a player from Double A.

“Calling guys up from Double A, as opposed to Triple A, is not that big a deal,” he said. “We have a clear understanding and knowledge of the major leagues. There’s boxes you have to be able to check to get called up here, and he checks those boxes.

“He’s got good command, a plus-plus-plus pitch (in the changeup). He’s a calm personality, got good presence and is mature, so he checks some boxes. What is going to do when he gets here? Nobody knows, but that’s where I think this move is a really good move.”

Injury updates

The Sox sent outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Tommy Pham to the Arizona Complex League White Sox on injury rehab assignments. Benintendi went on the injured list on June 2 with left Achilles tendinitis. Pham went on the IL retroactive to June 3 with a left ankle sprain.

Catcher Max Stassi underwent a season-ending surfacing procedure on his left hip Friday in New York. Stassi, acquired in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Braves, initially went on the IL on March 25 with left hip inflammation.