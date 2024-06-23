Drew Thorpe gets first major league win, combines on 5-hitter to lead White Sox over Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Drew Thorpe pitched six scoreless innings and got his first major league win in his third start, pitching the Chicago White Sox over the Detroit Tigers 5-1.

Thorpe allowed two hits and four walks while striking out five.

The 23-year-old right-hander was a second-round pick by the Yankees in the 2022 amateur draft. Thorpe was dealt to San Diego in the December trade that brought Juan Soto to New York, then was traded to Chicago in March as part of a package for right-hander Dylan Cease.

