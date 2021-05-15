Drew Smith starts for Mets as they try to tie series with Rays at 1:10 p.m.
The Mets (18-14, first place in NL East) are back at it against the Tampa Bay Rays (21-19, fourth place in AL East) on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.
Mets Notes
The Mets snapped their seven-game winning streak on Friday with a 3-2 loss to Tampa in walk-off fashion
Kevin Pillar is slashing .356/.370/.578 in his last 11 games with two homers and seven RBI
Mets
Rays
Kevin Pillar, RF
Randy Arozarena, DH
Francisco Lindor, SS
Brandon Lowe, LF
Michael Conforto, RF
Yandy Diaz, 1B
Pete Alonso, 1B
Joey Wendle, 3B
Dominic Smith, LF
Manuel Margot, RF
James McCann, DH
Willy Adames, SS
Jonathan Villar, 3B
Mike Zunino, C
Tomas Nido, C
Brett Phillips, CF
Jose Peraza, 2B
Mike Brosseau, 2B
Who is starting for the Mets?
RHP Drew Smith, who will be making his first big league start. In his last outing, and only one this year, he tossed a shutout inning against Baltimore on Wednesday.
Who is starting for the Rays?
LHP Shane McClanahan, who has struck out five batters in each of his three starts this year. In his last outing, he threw a season-high 80 pitches and
Upcoming schedule
The Mets and Rays will finish their series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.01 ERA) will go for the Mets - the Rays' starter has yet to be determined.