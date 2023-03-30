Drew Sanders to the Buffalo Bills in latest ESPN Mock Draft

Drew Sanders’s name has floated around the first round, and rightfully so.

In the latest ESPN Mock Draft, Jay Reid had Sanders landing to the AFC North championship, Buffalo Bills at pick no. 27.

The Bills aren’t necessarily known for their defense, but the bunch was top in the league in total yards allowed. They also lost middle linebacker Tremaine Edmonds to free agency, a major gap to fill.

Sanders’s success came from his knack for getting to the ball, whether for a tackle or sack. Adding a talent like this to a defense that plays with a nasty attitude plays well for Sanders.

He is listed as the 51st-best prospect in this year’s draft, but no one at ESPN is making any selections, so take that information for what it is. Sanders has a good chance of being drafted in the first round, but he won’t fall too far into the second round.

Is Arkansas LB Drew Sanders' scouting report strong enough to put him in the running for the top linebacker spot in the 2023 NFL Draft? https://t.co/8xQviocrHr — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire