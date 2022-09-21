The Bengals will be without one of their key offensive players for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that tight end Drew Sample needs knee surgery and will be out for several months.

“He’s really physical. He’s blocked some big-time guys at times, lots of key plays we’ve had over the last couple of years. Just a really reliable guy,” Taylor said. “So, yeah, it hurts to lose a guy like Drew just because he’s put himself in a position to really help this team. And it’s unfortunate when something like this happens. But it’s football and he’s had a great attitude about it.”

Sample started each of the first two games against the Steelers and Cowboys. He played 29 snaps in Week One and 10 snaps in Week Two.

Last year, Sample appeared in all 17 games with eight starts and caught 11 passes for 81 yards. He was on the field for 42 percent of the Bengals’ offensive plays.

Taylor said that without Sample, the club will rely more on Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi along with starter Hayden Hurst at tight end.

Drew Sample to undergo knee surgery, out for several months originally appeared on Pro Football Talk