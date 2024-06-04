Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill's contract: "The Dolphins know how we feel"

No, Tyreek Hill's contract is not aging well. And it's suddenly aging rapidly.

As reported last week, Hill has wanted a new deal since the 2023 season ended. The new contract signed by Eagles receiver A.J. Brown accelerated the urgency. The Justin Jefferson contract will surely push the situation to critical mass.

In an interview with Josh Moser, agent Drew Rosenhaus was asked about Hill's contract in relation to others who have leapfrogged him this year, from A.J. Brown to Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jaylen Waddle to, most recently, Jefferson.

"Let's just say it's safe to acknowledge that I've been in touch with [G.M.] Chris Grier and [senior V.P. of football & business administration] Brandon Shore of the Dolphins, you know, I certainly have a fluid line of communication with them," Rosenhaus said. "And I've shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I'll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel."

Here's how they feel. They want the situation to be rectified. He's due to make $19.765 million this year. His real average is $25 million, since the $30 million number comes from an unrealistic $45 million compensation package in 2026.

And while Hill has said he wants to retire with the Dolphins, he also has said "sign me." Which means "pay me."

It's that simple. Especially with Waddle making $28.25 million per year in new money and the top of the market now at $35 million.