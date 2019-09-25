Drew Rosenhaus: Teams 'are very interested in' Antonio Brown

Not even the depths to which Antonio Brown has fallen have deterred Drew Rosenhaus from stumping for his client — and his commission.

The veteran NFL agent spoke with Warren Sapp on his “99 Problems” podcast released Wednesday and said that despite Brown’s tweet on Sunday that he “will not be playing in the NFL anymore,” he still believes that Brown will return to the NFL.

He also said that he’s talked with teams who are still interested in the wide receiver whom the New England Patriots released after he reportedly sent intimidating text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct while he was in the midst of a separate civil lawsuit accusing him of rape.

Teams are ‘very interested’ in Antonio Brown

"I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL," Rosenhaus said, per ESPN. "Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

Rosenhaus didn’t name which teams he was referring to or what the nature of their alleged interest is.

Rosenhaus dogged in advocacy for AB

Rosenhaus went on a media campaign for Brown after the Oakland Raiders suspended him prior to releasing him and again after the rape lawsuit landed to characterize the legal action as a “money grab.”

Now that Brown is toxic enough for even the cutthroat Patriots to cut ties with him, Rosenhaus is still fighting for his client to eventually find employment, painting a sympathetic picture of Brown as the victim in the saga.

“It's a very difficult time for him, not playing,” Rosenhaus said. "We expected him to be playing against the Jets on Sunday, so it's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we'll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had.”





Big bucks for AB and Rosenhaus lost

In the last few weeks, Brown has seen a $30 million deal with the Raiders and a $15 million deal with the Patriots both voided. With those losses, so went Rosenhaus’ commission.

A dogged advocate for his clients, Rosenhaus isn’t the type to give up the fight when the stakes are this high, no matter the length of the odds.

