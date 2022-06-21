Drew Rosenhaus: “In my opinion [Gronk] isn’t done”

Tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, but someone close to Gronkowski does not believe that the decision is an irreversible one.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus has represented Gronkowski for a long time and he said shortly after Gronkowski’s announcement that he can envision the tight end making a different choice at some point in the very near future.

“In my opinion he isn’t done,” Rosenhaus told PFT via text. ” I would not be surprised to see him come back down the road.”

So how far down the road?

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call,” Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

Gronkowski came out of retirement once to join up with Brady in Tampa and doing so this time would likely mean that he’d avoid having to go to training camp before getting back into the lineup. That’s likely appealing to a veteran with as many scrapes as Gronkowski has picked up over the years, but that’s all speculation about what the future could hold.

For now, Gronkowski is retired and the Bucs will be looking elsewhere to fulfill their needs at tight end.

