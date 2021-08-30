Drew Rosenhaus ‘would not be surprised’ if Deshaun Watson is a Dolphin

The Miami Dolphins are coming off the heels of a thrilling preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to close their preseason schedule — but the rumor mill looms large over the Dolphins and what the next several days and weeks will bring to South Florida. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was stern in his postgame press conference when asked about the ongoing rumors that tie the Miami Dolphins to embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson; who is facing accusations from over 20 separate women related to sexual assault.

Flores’ message?

“I’m interested in the players on the Miami Dolphins.”

But here’s the thing: Flores was asked if he would “feel comfortable” saying that the Miami Dolphins are not interested in acquiring Watson. A simple ‘no’ could have put lots of this speculation to bed. Speculation that has found new momentum in the past few days after a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports indicated the Dolphins were the “favorite” to trade for and acquire Watson.

Reported interest of Watson in Miami has been sourced to a number of different outlets, including well-respected local beat writer Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

As I noted in my story yesterday, Dolphins spoke excitedly about Watson in an interview with a coaching candidate earlier this year. And Watson's ability to refuse trades to other suitors (Houston radio station said he won't accept Philadelphia) is a factor in all this. We'll see — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 30, 2021

You can now include NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus among those who can foresee the Miami Dolphins doing the unthinkable — trading to acquire Watson with his current off-field allegations ongoing and no clarity on the truth behind the very serious allegations leveed against him. Rosenhaus took to WVSN 7 News for his weekly segment and went so far as to say he “would not be surprised” to see Watson as a member of the Dolphins for the first game of the regular season.

“The Dolphins are absolutely working on this deal with the Texans. There is obviously holdups with compensation — they want three first round picks, plus. It’s not going to happen while (Watson) has an uncertain legal future. The Dolphins have to make sure that they have contingencies in the event that these legal issues become a serious problem. But I do think there’s a legitimate possibility that the Dolphins will acquire one of the best players in the NFL in Deshaun Watson,” — NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus via Josh Moser of WVSN 7 News

While the NFL regular season feels like it could be the barrier that puts these rumors to bed once and for all in 2021, it seems as though Miami is going to continue to be tied to Watson for as long as he’s available via trade.