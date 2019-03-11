Drew Rosenhaus: Going to Bills wasn’t up to Antonio Brown to decide

The trade sending Antonio Brown to the Raiders isn’t official yet, but an agreement is in place for the wideout to land with a new team and sign a new contract when he gets there.

Brown’s desire for a new contract that would make him the league’s highest-paid receiver was seen as the biggest obstacle to a deal with the Bills that was in play late last week. During a Sunday appearance on NFL Network, Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the Bills “decided it wasn’t a great fit for them” while talking to the Steelers and that the decision not to move forward didn’t come down to his client.

“You know what, I don’t know that there was ever an option for us, quite frankly,” Rosenhaus said. “We never got in that position. It really wasn’t something that was up to us to decide. I don’t think the Steelers and the Bills were able to work something out.”

Rosenhaus said Brown was happy about the “fresh start” he’s getting with the Raiders and cited head coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr as reasons why he’s looking forward to the move. The $30 million in guaranteed money probably doesn’t hurt too much either.